Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight as they welcome fellow capital outfit Rayo Vallecano to Bernabéu on Saturday evening.

Date & Time: Saturday, 12 September 2026 | 19:00 UTC / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

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Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Premier Sports / LaLigaTV (UK) — check local listings for regional availability

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match overview

Real Madrid look to bounce back on home soil in this Madrid derby after their perfect start to the season came to an abrupt end at Real Betis last week.

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Rayo Vallecano arrive at the Bernabeu having only just picked up their first win of the season, a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Racing Santander.

There's a wrinkle worth noting, though: four of the last six head-to-head meetings have ended level, including a wild 3-3 draw in December 2024, suggesting Rayo have a habit of making things awkward even when heavily outmatched on paper.

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Quick prediction & odds

Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano Sat 12 Sept · 20:00 Real Madrid 88% (1.14) Draw 9% (11.11) Rayo Vallecano 4% (25.00)

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Real Madrid to Win] (odds: 1.13)

Madrid's overwhelming home record against Rayo, combined with their vastly superior attacking output this season, makes them strong favourites to bounce back from their Betis setback.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Real Madrid Over 2.5 Team Goals] (odds: 1.50)

No side has conceded more away goals than Rayo Vallecano in La Liga this season, and Madrid's attack — spearheaded by a rampant Kylian Mbappe — has been the most potent in this exact fixture historically.

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano preview

Real Madrid had won their opening three La Liga matches — including comfortable victories over Real Sociedad and Malaga — before a shock 1-0 defeat at Real Betis ended an 11-game unbeaten run.

They responded well in midweek, though, beating Inter Milan 2-1 in the Champions League to steady the ship ahead of this one.

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Jose Mourinho's side will look to their attacking trident to put the Betis defeat behind them quickly, with Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler all expected to start at close to full attacking strength.

Mbappe's individual numbers remain extraordinary — five goals and 35 shots across his last five outings — while Bernardo Silva's return from suspension should restore the midfield control that was notably absent in the loss to Betis.

The injury list is lengthy, however: Rodrygo continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury, Ferland Mendy is out long-term with a tendon rupture, and Thibaut Courtois is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, forcing a change between the posts for this game specifically.

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Rayo Vallecano head into this one severely weakened, with up to six players unavailable through injury or suspension, with Jorge de Frutos and Fran Perez’s absences gutting their creative options in particular.

Their away form also tells a bleak story — Benat San Jose's side remain winless on the road this season, conceding seven goals across those trips, and now travel to face a Real Madrid attack that has scored 12 goals in five matches against them historically.

Sergio Camello remains their one genuine attacking outlet, having quietly scored five goals in four matches, and his pace against a high defensive line offers at least some hope of causing problems on the counter.

With Rayo unbeaten at home themselves (W1, D1) but hammered on their travels, a compact, low-block approach designed to frustrate Madrid and hit them on the break looks like San Jose's only realistic route to anything from this game.

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The head-to-head history is emphatically in the hosts' favour. Rayo have won at the Bernabéu just once — all the way back in 1996 — and Real Madrid have won three of the last four meetings between these clubs, including a 2-1 victory in this exact fixture back in February.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Real Madrid form Rayo Vallecano form Last meeting La Liga W W W L L D L W Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (February 2026)

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Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Rayo Vallecano and have won three of the last four encounters, each by a 2-1 scoreline.

Rayo's historical struggles at this specific venue are stark — their only win at the Bernabéu came back in 1996.

Still, four of the last six head-to-head meetings overall have ended in draws, a reminder that Rayo have shown they can be stubborn opponents even amid a heavy overall disadvantage.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

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Real Madrid

Real Madrid will again be without the services of Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (thigh) and Ferland Mendy (hip) through injury, but Andriy Lunin should be back in the squad after missing the clash with Inter last time out through illness.

Bernardo Silva, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga will be back in the squad after missing the Champions League clash with Inter through suspension.

Aurelien Tchouameni made his recovery from a muscular injury off the bench against Inter, but the Frenchman is unlikely to start here, with Bernardo set to return in midfield.

Kylian Mbappe will lead the line, with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler expected to support the Frenchman.

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Rayo Vallecano

Augusto Batalla (leg), Jozhua Vertrouwd (hamstring), Luiz Felipe (thigh), Isi Palazon (muscle), Fran Perez (suspended) and Jorge de Frutos (suspended) are out of the contest.

Marash Kumbulla (muscle) also needs to be assessed, so the visitors to Bernabeu will be far from at full strength for this weekend's contest.

Sergio Camello has been in strong form this season, scoring five goals in four appearances, and the 25-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

Rayo Vallecano (4-3-3) Predicted Lineup

Cardenas; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Pedrosa; Lopez, Valentin, Diaz; Tsitaishvili, Camello, A Garcia

Exact score prediction

Real Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo's threadbare squad and dreadful away form make it hard to see them containing Madrid's attacking talent for 90 minutes, even with their historical knack for keeping this fixture tighter than expected.

Expect Mourinho's side to bounce back from the Betis defeat in style, but Rayo are also capable of finding the back of the net on Saturday.