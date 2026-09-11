Arteta gives major Arsenal injury update before Sunderland test

Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered encouraging injury updates ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Sunderland, as the Gunners bid to maintain their perfect start to the season and move closer to another piece of club history.

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The North London club have won their opening three league matches and know that victory at the Stadium of Light would make them only the sixth Arsenal side to win their first four league games of a season.

However, Arteta has warned that his team faces a difficult challenge against an in-form Sunderland side that has already recorded victories over Brentford, Fulham, and Hull City in cup competition.

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Arteta provides Timber fitness update

One of the biggest positives for Arsenal is the improving fitness of Jurrien Timber, who is nearing a return after injury.

Arteta revealed that the Dutch defender has made good progress and will be assessed after the squad's final training session before the trip to Wearside.

He said, "He looks in good shape. He's doing really well, let's see if he can get this game or the next one.”

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The Arsenal manager admitted that injuries affecting players in similar positions have created significant challenges.

Reflecting on last season's struggles, Arteta acknowledged how difficult it can be to manage workloads when key defenders are unavailable for extended periods.

He said, "That was one of the challenges last year. Hopefully, this season we will have more luck, and we will manage that better."

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Arteta also explained how injuries can create a domino effect within a squad, forcing remaining players to shoulder heavier workloads.

He added, "With Jurrien, he joined and had an ACL... Then White comes in, you load that player for 15 games, the chance of injury can go up."

Beyond the injury updates, Arsenal have another major incentive heading into Saturday's fixture.

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Victory would preserve their flawless start to the Premier League season and place them in an excellent position near the top of the table.

The Gunners also boast an impressive 15-match unbeaten run against Sunderland in Premier League meetings.