Sunderland vs Arsenal: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

The Stadium of Light is the place to be on Saturday night when Sunderland welcome Premier League champions Arsenal to their Wearside home.

Date & Time: Saturday, 12 September 2026 | 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 3:00 PM ET

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Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Broadcast/Streaming: Broadcast details not yet confirmed at time of writing — check the official Premier League website closer to kick-off

Sunderland vs Arsenal match overview

Mikel Arteta's side have won all five matches across all competitions — the Community Shield, three Premier League fixtures and their Champions League opener — conceding just a single goal in the process.

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Sunderland arrive in decent shape themselves after a remarkable seventh-placed finish last season returned them to continental football for the first time in years.

History offers a nuanced picture heading into this one. Across 156 all-time meetings, Arsenal have won 64 to Sunderland's 50, with 42 draws — far closer than the current gulf in form suggests.

However, the recent record has been utterly one-sided in Arsenal's favour: the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League meetings with Sunderland, though the Black Cats will take encouragement from holding Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in this exact fixture last season.

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Quick prediction & odds

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Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Sunderland v Arsenal Sat 12 Sept · 20:00 Sunderland 13% (7.69) Draw 23% (4.35) Arsenal 67% (1.49)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Arsenal to Win] (odds: 1.51)

Arsenal's perfect start to the season, their remarkable defensive record and their dominant recent head-to-head form make them clear favourites on Wearside.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Both teams to score – No] (odds: 1.63)

Arsenal have conceded just once all season and faced only six shots on target across five matches — the platform for another clean sheet is clearly there against a Sunderland side yet to find real consistency in attack.

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Sunderland vs Arsenal match preview

Sunderland have had a mixed start — an opening-day defeat at Ipswich followed by a home win over Fulham and a draw at Brentford.

However, their underlying defensive numbers are genuinely impressive, having faced just five shots on target all season, second only to Arsenal's own remarkable tally of six.

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Regis Le Bris has built a well-organised, defensively disciplined Sunderland side that has been genuinely difficult to break down, even if results have been mixed so far.

The 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Hull City — a cagey affair settled by a late Chemsdine Talbi strike despite negative underlying numbers — underlines how Sunderland tend to grind out results rather than overwhelm opponents.

That approach will be tested to the limit against an Arsenal side that has faced the fewest shots on target of any team bar Sunderland themselves.

The fresh loss of Habib Diarra to a hamstring injury is a blow to Le Bris's midfield options, adding to the continued absence of winger Romaine Mundle, who remains out with a knee problem and isn't expected back until later in the year.

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Odegaard scores Arsenal's winning goal || Imago

Arsenal head to Wearside as reigning Premier League champions, following an outstanding start to the defence of their title that ended a 22-year wait last season.

Mikel Arteta's side have been close to untouchable defensively, boasting the lowest expected-goals-against figure in the Premier League at just 0.93 through three league matches.

Their most recent outing saw them come from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates, before backing that up with a battling 1-0 win at Napoli in Europe, Martin Ødegaard's stunning long-range strike settling that one.

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New signing Ezri Konsa has settled in seamlessly at centre-back, impressing again during the Champions League win at Napoli and helping Arsenal to yet another clean sheet in Europe.

Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera could both return to the matchday squad after respective injury spells, adding further depth to an already well-stocked defensive unit, though captain William Saliba remains sidelined.

With Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard all sharing the goalscoring burden so far, Arsenal's attacking threat looks as varied as their defensive record is impressive.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Sunderland form Arsenal form Last meeting Premier League L W D W W W Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland (February 2026)

Across all competitions, Arsenal hold a 64-50 advantage over Sunderland, with 42 draws from 156 meetings.

The recent picture is heavily skewed towards the Gunners, though — they are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League meetings with Sunderland (D6, L11 for the hosts), and the Black Cats have won just once in the last 29 top-flight encounters between the sides.

There is a crumb of comfort for Sunderland, however, in the fact that they held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in this exact fixture last season, before Arteta's side won the reverse meeting 3-0 at the Emirates in February.

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Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Sunderland

Sunderland sustained no new serious concerns after the Brentford or Hull fixtures, prior to which Habib Diarra was ruled out for six to eight weeks with the thigh injury he sustained against Fulham.

Winger Romaine Mundle is also expected to miss the rest of 2026 after undergoing knee surgery, but Nilson Angulo and one-time Arsenal transfer target Malick Fofana are higher up the wide pecking order anyway.

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Fofana played 79 minutes in the cup and could now make his full Premier League debut, supporting the returning Brobbey after Wilson Isidor got the nod up front against Hull.

Arsenal

Arteta was in a position to make a handful of changes to his Arsenal XI against Napoli, despite missing both Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) and Jurrien Timber (groin), both of whom are doubtful for Saturday too.

William Saliba (back) is a long-term absentee, but the champions have no fresh worries from their Champions League exertions, although more alterations are in store.

Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori should all be restored to the lineup, with Tzolis already boasting four assists from his first five games for the club but still waiting to open his own account.

Sunderland (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Angulo, Le Fee, Fofana; Brobbey

Arsenal (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Exact score prediction

Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal

Sunderland's defensive discipline and home support give them a platform to make this uncomfortable, and their result against Arsenal in this exact fixture last season shows an upset isn't out of the question.

However, Arsenal's remarkable defensive record, attacking depth and dominant recent head-to-head form should be enough to extend their perfect start to the season on Wearside.