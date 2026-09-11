Man United legend tips Mainoo to become "one of the best" midfielders in the world

Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has tipped Kobbie Mainoo to become "one of the best" midfielders in the world.

Mainoo, 21, made a winning Champions League debut on Thursday as the Red Devils secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Sabah.

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The midfielder delivered a particularly impressive display against the Azerbaijani club, controlling the game from a deep-lying position alongside Youri Tielemans.

One standout pass was a perfectly weighted ball over the top to Bruno Fernandes, which nearly led to an opening goal for Benjamin Sesko.

Hargreaves tips Mainoo to become the best

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Owen Hargreaves was effusive in his praise for Mainoo. "I’ve never seen Kobbie play bad," Hargreaves said on TNT.

"Every time I watch him play football, I think, ‘How can somebody not play this young man?’ I just think he’s a fabulous football player.

Owen Hargreaves || Credit: Imago

“Academy-grown, didn’t cost a club a pound, and when you think about some of the fees that these players are going for."

Hargreaves continued, suggesting Mainoo's value surpasses that of recent midfield signings. "I think he can do so much... You can just pass him the ball anywhere at any time.

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“Technically, just so gifted, glides with the ball. That’s what a Man United midfielder needs to do at all times."

The former England international believes Mainoo is the player the team should be built around. "He’s a star. I think he’s going to be a superstar. He’s only 21 years old, and he plays like he’s 30," Hargreaves noted.

Kobbiee Mainoo || Imago

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"United have got to find who’s going to be Kobbie’s partner because he’s going to be at this club hopefully for a very long time. I think there’s a potential to be one of the best midfield players in the world."