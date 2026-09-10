Advertisement

UCL: 'He has turned prime Messi - Manchester United outcast stuns fans with devastating nutmeg

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 05:05 - 10 September 2026
Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago
Real Betis winger Antony has broken the football internet following a masterful individual performance in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. The 26-year-old former Manchester United outcast has left global fans entirely stunned, drawing direct comparisons to Lionel Messi after producing a viral, jaw-dropping nutmeg against Lille.
Advertisement

  • The European Masterclass: Antony played a pivotal role from start to finish as La Liga side Real Betis edged out 10-man French outfit Lille in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Advertisement

  • The Viral Nutmeg: The Brazilian winger went completely viral after executing a clean, gravity-defying nutmeg that was officially highlighted by UEFA’s media channels.

  • The Old Trafford Trauma: Furious and amazed football fans have united on social media to claim that Manchester United almost destroyed the forward's raw talent, noting he looks entirely refreshed since dumping the Premier League giants.

Advertisement

Real Betis winger Antony on Tuesday night enjoyed a triumphant return to the UEFA Champions League, putting on an impressive display to guide the Spanish La Liga side to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over French Ligue 1 club Lille. 

The 26-year-old Brazilian forward, who featured from start to finish for the hosts, dominated the encounter as the French side finished the five-goal thriller with ten men. 

Antony registered an 89% pass accuracy, created three goal-scoring chances, made three key passes, fired a match-high six shots, and maintained a flawless 100% record for successful individual take-ons during the European fixture.

Read Also: Teacher vs Student! Why Jose Mourinho and Cristian Chivu Are Ready For Pure Tactical Warfare Tonight At The Bernabeu!

Advertisement

The Viral Nutmeg

However, it was a moment of extraordinary individual skill from the former Ajax star that generated the most reactions across various social media platforms. 

Antony executed a clean, effortless nutmeg against his tracking marker, an incident that was quickly acknowledged and shared online by UEFA's official media channels. 

The timeline dissolved into immediate intensive banter as supporters globally argued that the player has experienced a complete career resurrection since departing England. 

Advertisement

One fan noted, "Since Antony left Manchester United he has turned into prime Messi," while another observer added, "The nutmeg was clean, but that celebration afterward was personal. Bro finally found his Brazilian passport."

Read Also: ‘Expose That Fraud’: Al-Ittihad Brutally Mock Cristiano Ronaldo on Social Media After Cheeky Cheat Sheet Drama in Derby Defeat 

Fans Slam Manchester United

Advertisement

The post-match discussion quickly turned into a heavy condemnation of Manchester United’s modern football structure, with many alleging that the English club systematically drains the raw talent out of global superstars. 

"United really almost destroyed this talented guy," a supporter tweeted on X. "He is so refreshed after that horror of a club." Meanwhile, rival fans threw cold water on the trending clip, warning that Spanish opposition will provide a much sterner test soon. 

Read Also: An Absolute Robbery? The Shocking Snubs and Wild Nominations Causing Total Anarchy Online After Ballon d’Or 30-Man Reveal!

A Real Madrid fan noted, "Antony doing a nutmeg in a Betis shirt and they post it like it's a worldie. Vini does that every week against better defenders. Wait until they draw Madrid and Carvajal or Valverde shut that down in two seconds."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bet of the Day: Top Odds Boost Picks for Smart Punters
Bet Of The Day
10.09.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Odds Boost Picks for Smart Punters
Why Sporting and Inter Lagos Are Locked In Absolute Social Media Warfare Ahead of Historic NPFL Derby!
Football
10.09.2026
NPFL: ‘You have never won a game!’ – Inter and Sporting fans clash ahead explosive first Lagos derby in 10 years
Angry fans expose Barcola’s embarrassing Ligue 1 laziness
Football
10.09.2026
UCL: Liverpool’s £123m 'Part-time footballer' Barcola under fire as fans savagely troll winger over cramps
Lionel Messi || Imago
Football
10.09.2026
UCL: 'He has turned prime Messi - Manchester United outcast stuns fans with devastating nutmeg
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago
Football
09.09.2026
Arsenal will not win UCL — Club legend explains why, despite Napoli victory
Super Eagles prospect proves a point after defeating Lookman in Champions League battle
Football
09.09.2026
Super Eagles prospect proves a point after defeating Lookman in Champions League battle