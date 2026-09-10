UCL: Liverpool’s £123m 'Part-time footballer' Barcola under fire as fans savagely troll winger over cramps

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ademola Lookman’s Atletico de Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash, but the match was heavily overshadowed by a major injury scare for new £123 million signing Bradley Barcola. The former Paris Saint-Germain winger pulled up with severe cramps just before the hour mark, triggering a wave of brutal mockery from football fans on social media.

The European Comeback: Liverpool fought back from an early Marcos Llorente strike to secure all three points, courtesy of clinical goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

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The Injury Panic: Making his first official start, £123m recruit Bradley Barcola had to be hauled off in the 60th minute after collapsing to the turf with agonising physical cramps.

The Internet Backlash: Ruthless fans heavily trolled the 24-year-old French international, mocking the standard of French football and accusing him of faking injuries to hide missed opportunities.

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Liverpool on Wednesday night recorded a crucial 2-1 comeback victory over Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League encounter.

The match started in frustrating fashion for the hosts as Marcos Llorente fired Atletico into an early lead, but subsequent goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister successfully erased the deficit to hand Andoni Iraola his first European win of the campaign.

However, the victory was heavily marred by a massive injury scare involving Liverpool's new £123 million summer signing Bradley Barcola, who pulled up in agony just before the hour mark.

Barcola, who was making his first official start for the club, showed glimpses of his immense raw potential by creating multiple chances but ultimately left the pitch frustrated after missing a major goalscoring opportunity.

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Fives Reds made their European debuts for the club this evening 🙌💫 pic.twitter.com/1X93DmICPN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 9, 2026

The brutal fan reaction

The French winger's early physical capitulation quickly sparked an absolute firestorm of mockery across various social media platforms, with supporters globally questioning his physical readiness for English football.

Many fans took direct aim at the physical drop-off between the English Premier League and the French Ligue 1, accusing the former PSG star of being thoroughly unaccustomed to playing competitive football under high intensity.

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One supporter mocked, "First time a PSG player has been asked to play 2 games in a week and he breaks," while another cynically wrote, "Part-time football finally getting a full-time job. He is gonna be shattered in December."

Others aggressively criticised his clinical output, comparing him to former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin and claiming he uses Kylian Mbappe’s old trick of pretending to be injured immediately after missing a big chance.

First time a PSG player has been asked to play 2 games in a week and he breaks https://t.co/ILMaaAvLW9 — MB2 (@marbrit_) September 9, 2026

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Iraola drops fitness update

Speaking after the final whistle, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola quickly moved to reassure anxious supporters, confirming that the medical team had established the issue was merely severe cramping rather than structural muscle damage.

Iraola explained that the club's coaching staff has been forced to aggressively rush the 24-year-old forward into the starting lineup despite him having completely missed pre-season training due to his late transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was just cramps," Iraola told TNT Sports via UEFA during his post-match assessment. "Especially with Bradley, we are kind of rushing him a little bit with no pre-season. We told him to just give us everything you have."

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