Super Eagles prospect proves a point after defeating Lookman in Champions League battle

Atletico Madrid's loss proved the perfect launching pad for a potential Super Eagles star

Rio Ngumoha made his first Champions League start count as Liverpool came from behind to beat Ademola Lookman’s Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

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The teenage winger, who is of Nigerian descent, spent 60 minutes on the pitch as Liverpool overturned Marcos Llorente’s opener through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Ngumoha seizes Champions League opportunity

The fixture provided Ngumoha with another chance to show he belongs at the highest level after making four substitute appearances during the 2025-2026 season.

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The England youth international was handed his first Champions League start against Atletico and responded with an energetic display, firing two shots, completing two dribbles, and winning two fouls, before being replaced after an hour.

For Ngumoha, the occasion was also an opportunity to repay the faith shown in him by manager Andoni Iraola.

"The gaffer put faith in me today, and I just wanted to prove to him and prove to myself that I can play at this level," Ngumoha was quoted as saying by UEFA's official website.

His performance came against an Atletico side featuring Lookman, the Super Eagles forward who has established himself among Europe’s elite attackers.

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Liverpool show fight to complete comeback

Liverpool entered half-time trailing after Llorente had given Atletico the lead, but their response after the break changed the contest. Ngumoha explained that Iraola’s instructions centred on improving Liverpool’s pressing and making their defensive work more coordinated.

"[We just discussed] a couple of details, how to press as a team. Once it worked, it was great. The crowd was amazing today. We have a lot of fight as a team, especially under the new coach. You saw our courage today. In the second half, we came out flying."

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister eventually completed the turnaround, handing Liverpool three points from their opening Champions League fixture.

The Reds sit ninth in the provisional standings, level on points with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have a superior goal difference after their 6-1 victory over ŠK Slovan Bratislava.

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