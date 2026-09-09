Chelsea vs Leeds: Palmer and Rogers spark comeback to keep Blues in EFL Cup

Chelsea advance to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after surviving a tough first-half against Leeds United.

Chelsea produced a breathtaking second-half comeback to defeat Leeds United 6-3 in a nine-goal EFL Cup thriller at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, overturning a two-goal deficit with a devastating display of attacking football.

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The League Cup third-round tie in London pitted Xabi Alonso's heavily rotated Chelsea squad against a Leeds United side who have impressed in the Premier League this season.

Following a sluggish first-half performance from the hosts, Alonso turned to his bench, introducing heavyweights like Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, and Morgan Rogers to completely transform the complexion of the match and safely secure passage to the next round.

Additionally, the result was an emphatic response, which set the Chelsea project back on track after the disappointing 2-1 result in the London Derby against Arsenal.

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Key match details

The match initially belonged to the visitors, as Leeds dominated the early exchanges. After both Tarik Muharemović and Brenden Aaronson had close-range efforts saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders, Muharemović broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute by powering a header into the far corner.

Chelsea struggled to respond before the interval, prompting Xabi Alonso to make a sweeping quadruple substitution at halftime.

However, Leeds doubled their advantage just three minutes after the restart when Aaronson found the back of the net in the 48th minute.

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Facing a shock exit, Chelsea's substitutes instantly clicked into gear to produce a ruthless attacking spell. Cole Palmer sparked the comeback by converting a 53rd-minute penalty before curling a superb effort from the edge of the area just two minutes later to level the score at 2-2.

In the 60th minute, Pedro Neto finished off a counter-attack orchestrated by Palmer and Rogers to put the Blues ahead. Danny Welbeck added a fourth in the 65th minute, though Leeds momentarily threatened a late surge when Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back in the 75th minute.