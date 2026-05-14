Nigerians beg NFF as Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha sparks Super Eagles interest

A new video of Liverpool's teenage sensation has sparked buzz over his international future.

Rising Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha has ignited fresh speculation about his international future after being spotted proudly wearing Nigeria’s iconic 1996 Super Eagles “Dream Team” retro jersey.

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The video, shared widely on social media, shows the 17-year-old smiling and posing in the green-and-white shirt and a freshly braided haircut, sending Nigerian fans into a frenzy.

Ngumoha showed off his fresh cornrows in Nigeria’s iconic 1996 Super Eagles “Dream Team” retro jersey

Ngumoha showed off his fresh cornrows in Nigeria’s iconic 1996 Super Eagles “Dream Team” retro jersey

Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha rocking Nigeria’s iconic 1996 Super Eagles “Dream Team” jersey. 🇳🇬🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Q41BIwmT4 — Brila Media (@Brilamedia) May 14, 2026

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Following the video, a number of Super Eagles supporters on X took to the comments to react, urging the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to pursue the talented winger.

One user commented: "Nff should poke him about playing for Nigeria"

Another wrote: "This is the right time to get this boy"

One other user quipped: "Invite to the eagles abeg"

One other user commented: "Yet some people think he can't play for the Super Eagles"

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Ngumoha has enjoyed a sensational breakout 2025/26 season at Anfield under manager Arne Slot.

17-year-old Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool | Credit: IMAGO/PA

The explosive left winger has made 17 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

He etched his name into Liverpool history on his top-flight debut by scoring a dramatic 100th-minute winner against Newcastle United, becoming the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

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He continued breaking records in September 2025 as the youngest Liverpool player to debut in the UEFA Champions League and later surpassed Raheem Sterling’s milestone as the youngest to score a Premier League goal at Anfield during a 2–0 win over Fulham in April 2026.

Ngumoha's elite one-on-one dribbling and key contributions, including a vital assist against Chelsea, earned him co-winner honours for the Premier League Homegrown Debutant of the Season. With nearly 800 minutes across all competitions, the former Chelsea academy prospect has rapidly established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting teenage attackers.

International tug-of-war

Rio Ngumoha at the youth level with England. Credit: X

Having represented England extensively across the Under-15, Under-16, and Under-17 levels, the Liverpool winger remains eligible for several nations due to his family heritage.

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Nigeria, the Republic of Ireland, Jamaica, and, reportedly, others like France or Guadeloupe through parental roots are all options.

With no senior competitive cap yet, the door remains wide open under FIFA rules.

Both Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and Ireland have shown interest in dual-national talents who could fast-track to senior international football. England supporters are largely hoping he commits to the Three Lions, but the sight of Ngumoha embracing the Super Eagles jersey has fuelled passionate calls from Nigerian supporters for him to represent the country of his ancestry.