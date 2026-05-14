I am going nowhere - Slot confident he will remain Liverpool manager next season

Arne Slot has declared he expects to be Liverpool's manager next season, stating he has "every reason to believe" he will remain in charge despite a challenging campaign.

Liverpool have struggled to live up to the expectations after winning the Premier League title the previous season.

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The Reds have failed to challenge for the league title and are still yet sure of the Champions League qualification.

This has led to the Dutch coach facing increasing scrutiny in recent months, leaving them to contend for a top-five finish.

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Slot speaks on his future

Speaking ahead of the team's final away game of the season against Aston Villa, Slot addressed his future with confidence.

"First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all, from all the talks we are having, that is my take on it."

"I don't think I am deciding that alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season," he said.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot || Imago

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Slot acknowledged the team's shortcomings this year, admitting it was "definitely not a great season" compared to previous successes.

He accepted that criticism is a natural consequence of failing to win the league. "If you don’t have the best season... it is also normal that criticism comes," he added.