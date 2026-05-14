Carrick set to battle Guardiola, Arteta for Premier League manager of the season award
Both Spanish managers have led their clubs to compete for the Premier League title this season as it goes down to the wire.
The Gunners are currently top of the table with five points after defeating West Ham 1-0 last weekend.
Manchester City, on the other hand, claimed a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace in their outstanding game to reduce the point gap to two points.
Premier League manager of the season
Arteta and Guardiola's performances this season have been recognised as they make the list for the Premier League manager of the season award.
The Premier League released the list for the Premier League Manager of the Season on their official X account.
🐝 Andrews— Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2026
🔴 Arteta
👹 Carrick
🔵 Guardiola
🍒 Iraola
🐈⬛ Le Bris
Get voting for your @barclaysfooty Manager of the Season 👇
The list includes Keith Andrews (Brentford manager), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal manager), Michael Carrick (Manchester United manager), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager), Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth manager) and Régis Le Bris (Sunderland manager).
Arteta has led the Gunners to 24 wins and seven draws from 36 league matches this season and they are on the verge of winning their first Premier League title in 23 years.
Guardiola, on the other hand, is aiming for a domestic quadruple after recently winning the Carabao Cup. He has also led his team to the final of the FA Cup and is still in contention for the league title.
Man United interim coach Carrick also made the list after joining in January and qualifying the club for the Champions League.