Iheanacho: What Super Eagles star’s 99th-minute penalty for Celtic means
Kelechi Iheanacho’s dramatic 99th-minute VAR penalty kept Celtic’s title dreams alive on Wednesday, sealing a breathless 3-2 victory over Motherwell.
The decisive moment provided a crucial push for the club heading into the Scottish Premiership decider against Hearts.
The Title Equation Remains Alive
With the match locked at 2-2 deep into stoppage time, a VAR review handed the Hoops a lifeline.
Stepping up under immense pressure, the Super Eagles forward calmly slotted home the winner in the 99th minute.
The victory prevents a catastrophic slip in the Scottish Premiership standings and ensures Celtic enter the final matchday controls its own destiny.
✅#MOTCEL | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/YfZSikparJ— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 13, 2026
The Resurrection of a Forgotten Super Eagle
Beyond the collective relief in Glasgow, the goal marks a vital personal victory for Iheanacho, who has spent large spells of the campaign on the periphery.
The Nigerian international has found his clinical edge exactly when his club needed it most. He has exploded into form, netting four goals in his last five appearances.
Iheanacho’s efficiency this season has been staggering:
Total Goals: 5 in the league, 8 across all competitions.
Limited Opportunities: Only 4 starts and 12 total appearances in the Premiership.
Minutes Played: Just 444 minutes of league football.
His goal-per-minute ratio has quickly become one of the best in Scotland, offering a stark reminder to both Celtic management and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle of his elite poacher instincts.
‘Most High God’
Following his match-winning heroics, the 29-year-old forward took to social media to express his gratitude and look ahead to the final hurdle.
"1 more. Stay with us. Most High God," Iheanacho posted, rallying the fans for the upcoming title showdown.
MostHighGod 🙏🏽— Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) May 13, 2026
1 more stay with us 🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/1ZHjwiHS9B
If Iheanacho can repeat his magic against Hearts on the final day, a season that looked forgotten could end with his name forever stamped into Celtic history as a championship hero.