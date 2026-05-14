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Iheanacho: What Super Eagles star’s 99th-minute penalty for Celtic means

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 14:06 - 14 May 2026
Kelechi Iheanacho Celtic penalty winner vs Motherwell 2026
Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored a 99th-minute VAR penalty to secure a dramatic 3-2 win for Celtic over Motherwell. The clutch goal keeps Celtic's title hopes alive heading into the final matchday against Hearts
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Kelechi Iheanacho’s dramatic 99th-minute VAR penalty kept Celtic’s title dreams alive on Wednesday, sealing a breathless 3​-2 victory over Motherwell.

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The decisive moment provided a crucial push for the club heading into the Scottish Premiership decider against Hearts.

The Title Equation Remains Alive

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Unleashing 'Senior Man': Why Iheanacho is backed to become Celtic’s ultimate secret weapon for the title

With the match locked at 2-2 deep into stoppage time, a VAR review handed the Hoops a lifeline.

Stepping up under immense pressure, the Super Eagles forward calmly slotted home the winner in the 99th minute.

The victory prevents a catastrophic slip in the Scottish Premiership standings and ensures Celtic enter the final matchday controls its own destiny.

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The Resurrection of a Forgotten Super Eagle

Beyond the collective relief in Glasgow, the goal marks a vital personal victory for Iheanacho, who has spent large spells of the campaign on the periphery.

The Nigerian international has found his clinical edge exactly when his club needed it most. He has exploded into form, netting four goals in his last five appearances.

Kelechi Iheanacho || Imago
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Iheanacho’s efficiency this season has been staggering:

  • Total Goals: 5 in the league, 8 across all competitions.

  • Limited Opportunities: Only 4 starts and 12 total appearances in the Premiership.

  • Minutes Played: Just 444 minutes of league football.

His goal-per-minute ratio has quickly become one of the best in Scotland, offering a stark reminder to both Celtic management and Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle of his elite poacher instincts.

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Kelechi Iheanacho || imago
Kelechi Iheanacho || imago

‘Most High God’

Following his match-winning heroics, the 29-year-old forward took to social media to express his gratitude and look ahead to the final hurdle.

"1 more. Stay with us. Most High God," Iheanacho posted, rallying the fans for the upcoming title showdown.

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If Iheanacho can repeat his magic against Hearts on the final day, a season that looked forgotten could end with his name forever stamped into Celtic history as a championship hero.

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Kelechi Iheanacho Motherwell Celtic Scottish Premiership Hearts
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