He has more to offer - Super Eagles star Iheanacho backed for success at Celtic

Sutton believes Kelechi Iheanacho possesses the technical quality to hold up play and make a greater contribution for Celtic

Former Celtic forward, Chris Sutton is convinced that Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho can play a more significant role for the Scottish Premiership leaders this season.

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Kelechi Iheanacho earned his first Baller of the Week award with another match-winning contribution three weeks ago.

Iheanacho, who joined Celtic in the summer, enjoyed a bright start to life at Celtic Park with two goals and an assist in his first four appearances.

However, a hamstring injury disrupted his rhythm and limited his minutes.

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The 29-year-old has shown signs of returning to form in recent weeks, most notably coming off the bench to score a dramatic brace in extra time during Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren, helping the Hoops secure a place in the final.

What Sutton said

Sutton believes Iheanacho brings valuable attributes that can benefit the team.

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He said, “That pressing is something which Martin O’Neill feels that Iheanacho can’t do. He can give Celtic greater quality, in terms of holding the ball in.”

The former Chelsea and Celtic striker argues that Iheanacho’s technical strengths, particularly his ability to link play and retain possession, could prove important as Celtic chase domestic success on two fronts.