‘He can never do this in the EPL’ — Frustrated fans rip into Osimhen after Fenerbahce win

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is at the centre of a Turkish football scandal following Galatasaray's 3-0 derby win.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has ignited controversy despite starring in Galatasaray's 3-0 demolition of Fenerbahce in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig derby.

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The 27-year-old Super Eagles striker, starting for the first time since a fractured arm, opened the scoring after Anderson Talisca's early penalty miss, sparking a rout that edged Galatasaray closer to the title.

However, the post-whistle talk fixated not on the win, but a viral social media reel showing Osimhen's heated moments: physical clashes, confrontations, and robust challenges. Centre ref Yasin Kol issued just a yellow, prompting outrage.

🚨 SKANDAL | Osimhen tüm bu pozisyonlara rağmen maçı yalnızca sarı kart görerek tamamladı. pic.twitter.com/Z0Xn31iJDR — difean (@difeanedit) April 26, 2026

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What the fans are saying

"Scandal- despite all these incidents, Osimhen completed the match with just a yellow card," one fan fumed online. Another, up at 3 a.m. dissecting footage, vented: "My nerves never bloody calm down, at this rate I'll be making videos on ref errors for two days straight."

The critics questioned his Premier League fit. "He can never do this in the EPL," one blasted. "English officials and the media will end his career."

Another warned: "In EPL he will be decorated with a red card and a lengthy match ban... he was too much, just inviting a sending off." A third added: "This is why he cannot play in the Premier League. Such arrogance is too much."

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Osimhen’s defenders fired back, citing English football's hardmen history.

Dün gecenin en güzel sarı kırmızı karesini @1905gsyiad'ın katkılarıyla seçiyoruz. 💛❤️



Sizce hangisi? 🤔#GSvFB pic.twitter.com/1DNuR20YXo — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) April 27, 2026

"I'm hearing 'this is why he won't play in the Premier League,'" one retorted, listing Eric Cantona, Diego Costa, Wayne Rooney, Mario Balotelli, David Luiz, Luis Suarez, and Roy Keane.

"It's part of the game and for crying out loud, it's a derby. EPL players are worse. Osimhen remains world-class and does not play dirty."

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Diego Costa comparisons proliferated: "The last time I saw this toughness from a striker was Diego Costa... Heat up defenders back to back, I love to see this. Jagunjagun."

A Chelsea fan pitched: "I need this type of player... Sorry, we might not be ready, go to Madrid or Barca."