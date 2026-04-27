‘It didn’t seem logical to me’ - Osimhen hits out at Fenerbahçe following arm-protector complaint

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has blasted Fenerbahçe for complaining about his arm protector before the intercontinental derby.

Osimhen made a goalscoring return to league football on Sunday, firing Galatasaray to a crucial 3-0 victory over title rivals Fenerbahçe.

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The build-up to the highly anticipated derby was dominated by controversy after Fenerbahçe lodged a formal complaint with the Turkish Football Federation regarding the protective cast on Osimhen's arm.

Despite the complaint being dismissed, Osimhen and his teammates delivered their definitive answer on the pitch.

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Osimhen responds to controversy

Following the match, the Super Eagles' striker addresses Fenerbahçe's pre-game complaint, calling it illogical and unnecessary.

"I can’t understand Fenerbahçe. They complained about the protector on my arm before the match against the league’s best team.

Victor Osimhen: "Fenerbahçe'yi anlayamıyorum. Ligin en iyi takımına karşı oynayacakları maç öncesi kolumdaki koruyucudan şikayet ettiler. Bana çok mantıklı gelmedi. Ama ben gelip işimi yaptım ve en iyi şekilde mesajımı verdim." pic.twitter.com/wdC2MXYPRa — Le Marca Sports (@lemarcaspors_) April 26, 2026

“It didn’t seem very logical to me," Osimhen stated. "But I came, did my job, and delivered my message in the best way possible."

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The 27-year-old also praised his team's collective effort in the decisive victory over their rivals.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray in derby clash || Imago

"Scoring goals is my job. I think I’m doing this job well. The team needs to be congratulated. I can say that we’ve come much closer to becoming champions," he added.