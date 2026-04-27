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‘It didn’t seem logical to me’ - Osimhen hits out at Fenerbahçe following arm-protector complaint

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:32 - 27 April 2026
Osimhen hits out at Fenerbahçe
Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has blasted Fenerbahçe for complaining about his arm protector before the intercontinental derby.
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Osimhen made a goalscoring return to league football on Sunday, firing Galatasaray to a crucial 3-0 victory over title rivals Fenerbahçe.

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The build-up to the highly anticipated derby was dominated by controversy after Fenerbahçe lodged a formal complaint with the Turkish Football Federation regarding the protective cast on Osimhen's arm. 

Despite the complaint being dismissed, Osimhen and his teammates delivered their definitive answer on the pitch.

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Osimhen responds to controversy

Following the match, the Super Eagles' striker addresses Fenerbahçe's pre-game complaint, calling it illogical and unnecessary.

"I can’t understand Fenerbahçe. They complained about the protector on my arm before the match against the league’s best team. 

“It didn’t seem very logical to me," Osimhen stated. "But I came, did my job, and delivered my message in the best way possible."

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The 27-year-old also praised his team's collective effort in the decisive victory over their rivals.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray in derby clash || Imago
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray in derby clash || Imago

"Scoring goals is my job. I think I’m doing this job well. The team needs to be congratulated. I can say that we’ve come much closer to becoming champions," he added.

Galatasaray are now on the verge of clinching the league title. Their attention turns to Saturday's fixture against Samsunspor, where a victory would officially crown them champions for the fourth straight year.

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