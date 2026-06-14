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Germany 7-1 Curacao: Dick's dream shattered & four things we learnt from 2026 World Cup rout

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 20:36 - 14 June 2026
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Germany 7-1 Curacao: Dick destroyed & four things we learnt from 2026 World Cup rout
Germany 7-1 Curacao: Dick destroyed & four things we learnt from 2026 World Cup rout - Photo: IMAGO
Germany began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a ruthless 7-1 win over Curaçao, but the debutants still found a historic moment in defeat.
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Germany opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in devastating style, crushing Curacao 7-1 in Houston and sending a strong early message to the rest of the tournament. 

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Julian Nagelsmann’s side were briefly rattled by the debutants, but their class, depth and attacking power eventually took over in a one-sided Group E opener.

Here are five things we learnt from the thrilling encounter between 10th ranked Germany and debutants, Curacao, ranked 82nd in the world.

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1. Dick Advocaat’s fairytale had a harsh ending

Curacao arrived at their first-ever World Cup finals with freedom, belief and no real pressure, but the gulf in quality eventually showed. 

Dick Advocaat’s side deserved credit for the bravery they showed early on, especially when they scored their first-ever World Cup goal through Livano Comenencia. 

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Even so, the result was a brutal reminder of how unforgiving the finals can be against an elite opponent.

2. Germany’s fast start set the tone

Germany wasted no time asserting control, with Felix Nmecha scoring early to settle any nerves. 

That quick opener gave Nagelsmann’s men the platform they needed, and even when Curacao briefly responded, Germany never looked like losing their grip on the match. 

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Their intensity in the opening stages ensured the game was played on their terms from very early on.

3. Curacao made history despite the scoreline

The final result was lopsided, but Curaçao still created a moment that will live long in their football history. 

Their equaliser was the kind of goal that can define a nation’s first World Cup appearance, and it showed that they are not at the finals simply to make up the numbers. 

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For a debutant side, scoring against Germany on the biggest stage is no small achievement.

4. Germany’s depth is terrifying

The biggest warning sign for the rest of the tournament may be how many different Germany players influenced the result. 

Nico Schlotterbeck scored, Kai Havertz scored twice, Jamal Musiala looked sharp, Nathaniel Brown impressed, and Deniz Undav came off the bench to make an immediate impact. 

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That kind of spread of goals and contributions suggests a team with real balance, not just a few standout stars.

5. Musiala’s return is a huge boost

One of the most encouraging signs for Germany was seeing Jamal Musiala start and look fully fit. 

After injury doubts, his movement, sharpness and ability to find spaces added another layer to Germany’s attack. 

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If he stays healthy, he gives Nagelsmann one of the tournament’s most dangerous creative weapons at exactly the right time.

Final thought

Germany needed a strong start badly after the frustrations of 2018 and 2022, and this was exactly the response they wanted. 

Curacao were outclassed in the end, but they still made history, scored their first World Cup goal and showed enough spirit to earn respect. 

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For Germany, though, the scoreline says it all: they are here to compete, and possibly to go very deep. 

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