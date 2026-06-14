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2026 FIFA World Cup: Curacao match Nigeria's record in Germany clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:34 - 14 June 2026
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Curacao's historic goal against Germany matched a Super Eagles milestone.
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Curaçao have made history by matching an iconic 32-year-old Nigerian milestone, scoring their first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in the 21st minute of their tournament debut. 

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Curacao's historic moment 

During their Group E clash against Germany at the Houston Stadium on Sunday, June 14, midfielder Livano Comenencia struck a dramatic, deflected equaliser to briefly stun the four-time world champions after Felix Nmecha had opened the scoring. 

This sensational moment precisely mirrors the legendary debut of the Super Eagles at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States; on that occasion, the late Rashidi Yekini famously latched onto a Finidi George assist to score Nigeria's maiden World Cup goal in the 21st minute of their opening encounter against Bulgaria.  

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Brutal reality check for Curacao 

However, while Nigeria capitalised on their momentum to secure a commanding 3-0 victory over the Hristo Stoichkov-led Bulgarians, with Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amuneke also finding the back of the net, Curaçao ultimately suffered a brutal reality check on the global stage. 

Stung by Comenencia's equaliser, Julian Nagelsmann's German side responded with absolute ruthlessness, eventually handing the Caribbean debutants a heavy 7-1 defeat. 

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Goals from Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav, and a penalty-assisted brace from Kai Havertz completely overwhelmed the tournament's smallest nation.

Despite the harsh final scoreline, Dick Advocaat’s historic Curaçao squad will look to build on their record-matching goal when they continue their Group E campaign against Ecuador and the Ivory Coast.

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