Arsenal boss Arteta praises Super Eagles target's maturity after return to Emirates

The Super Eagles target is tipped for a great future at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the development of Super Eagles-eligible midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, insisting the youngster has returned to North London a more mature player despite an underwhelming loan spell with Marseille.

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The highly-rated teenager featured in Arsenal's 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona as he continues to fight for a place in Arteta's plans ahead of the new campaign.

Arteta sees positive side of difficult Marseille spell

Nwaneri joined Marseille on loan during the January transfer window in search of regular first-team football after struggling for opportunities at Arsenal during the first half of the 2025/26 season.

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However, the move failed to produce the breakthrough he had hoped for.

The youngster found playing time difficult to come by following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, the coach who had approved his arrival at the French club.

Despite the disappointing spell on the pitch, Arteta believes the experience has helped Nwaneri grow as both a footballer and a person.

"On the pitch, he didn't because a lot happened in Marseille," Arteta told Arsenal's official website.

"But when you just stand in front of him, you sense the maturity and he looks like a different man."

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Super Eagles target ready for fresh Arsenal opportunity

Arteta believes the challenges Nwaneri encountered in Ligue 1 will ultimately benefit his long-term development.

"The experience on paper, it wasn't ideal but I think he went through something that is going to help him a lot in his career," the Spaniard added.

The Arsenal manager handed the Super Eagles-eligible midfielder a place in the starting lineup against Girona, offering another opportunity to impress during pre-season.

Nwaneri played just over an hour before making way for O'Neill in the 61st minute as Arsenal cruised to an emphatic 4-1 victory.

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The teenager remains eligible to represent Nigeria at international level, making him a player of significant interest to the Nigeria Football Federation as they continue efforts to strengthen the Super Eagles with talented dual-nationality players.