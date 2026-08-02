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This was about survival — 10-woman Super Falcons escape disaster vs Zambia, but major structural concerns remain

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:00 - 02 August 2026
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The Super Falcons have successfully kept their WAFCON 2026 campaign alive after grinding out a gritty 1-0 victory over Zambia. However, despite showing immense character after being reduced to 10 players before the break, serious tactical and disciplinary questions hang over the defending champions. Here is a quick breakdown of why Nigeria still has massive work to do in Morocco.
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The Super Falcons still have massive work to do, but a hard-fought victory has officially handed Nigeria a vital lifeline back into the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026.

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Following a grueling encounter in Morocco, the defending champions managed to edge past a dangerous Zambia side 1-0. 

While it was far from a fluent or pretty performance, this match was strictly about ultimate survival for the record African queens.

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Red Card Triggers Disciplinary Alarms

The wounded champions entered the fixture under immense psychological pressure following their historic opening-day collapse against debutants Malawi. 

Their structural stability was thrown into complete chaos late in the first half when Nigeria was reduced to 10 players before the half-time whistle.

The costly red card by defender Tosin Demehin will undoubtedly raise serious internal questions about tactical discipline on the continental stage. 

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Tosin Demehin.

However, backed completely into a corner with their tournament lives and World Cup qualification chances on the line, the Super Falcons dug deep and showed incredible national character to protect their slender lead.

The Group B Reality

For Zambia, the narrow defeat is a frustrating setback, especially after they kicked off their campaign in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 demolition of Egypt. 

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Despite dropping points to Nigeria, the Copper Queens remain well-placed within the group structure to progress into the next stage.

For Nigeria, the cloud of depression has lifted, but the coaching staff cannot afford complacency as they switch attention to Egypt. 

The team successfully found a way to win under catastrophic conditions, but they must urgently refine their attacking fluidity and defensive discipline if they intend to preserve their crown and conquer Africa for an 11th time.

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