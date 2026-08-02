Advertisement

Arteta gives Arsenal fans hope amidst Vinicius, Bruno rumours

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:37 - 02 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal fans have been given a huge boost in their hopes of seeing more top talent come through the Emirates Stadium doors
Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that more signings are on the way before the summer transfer window closes, fuelling speculation over the Gunners' reported interest in Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Advertisement

The Premier League champions have enjoyed a relatively quiet transfer window compared to rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but Arteta insists Arsenal are far from finished in the market.

Arteta promises more transfer activity

Speaking after Arsenal's impressive 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona, the Spaniard admitted the club expects further movement in the coming weeks as they look to strengthen their title-winning squad.

Advertisement

"We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously," Arteta told reporters.

The Arsenal boss stressed that standing still is not an option if the club hopes to retain the Premier League crown and compete on multiple fronts next season.

"We want to get better like anybody else, and you just can see the transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing. We won't sit still and we are very ambitious with what we are doing."

Although Arteta refused to comment directly on reports linking Arsenal with Vinicius and Bruno Guimaraes, his comments have given supporters fresh optimism that another marquee signing could still arrive before the deadline.

Arsenal determined to evolve after title triumph

Advertisement

Arteta believes constant improvement is essential despite guiding Arsenal to their first English top-flight title in 22 years.

"The margins are very small. Because we want to get better and the level is going to increase. We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team."

Arsenal have already strengthened key areas this summer, bringing in goalkeeper Illan Meslier and winger Christos Tzolis, while defender Piero Hincapie completed a permanent move after impressing during his loan spell last season.

However, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all spending heavily, Arsenal are expected to remain active in the market as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

The Gunners begin their championship defence at the Emirates Stadium against newly promoted Coventry City on August 21, with Arteta hoping to enter the new campaign with an even stronger squad than the one that ended the club's 22-year wait for league glory.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Flick delivers blunt assessment on Adeyemi
Football
02.08.2026
‘Not that good’ - Flick delivers blunt assessment on Adeyemi's debut for Barcelona
Gvardiol backs Maresca to succeed at Manchester City
Premier League
02.08.2026
‘He is a perfect one’ - Gvardiol backs Maresca to succeed at Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make wedding plans
Lifestyle
02.08.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make wedding plans, set to tie the knot in Madeira
Oshoala hails Super Falcons' resilience
Super Falcons
02.08.2026
‘We had to do more’ - Oshoala hails Super Falcons' resilience in 10-men win over Zambia
‘We are 10-time champions’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie urges calm among Nigerian fans after Zambia win
Football
02.08.2026
‘We are 10-time champions’ – Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie urges calm among Nigerian fans after Zambia win
Super Falcons hero Oshoala speaks for the first time after a match-winning goal against Zambia
Football
02.08.2026
Super Falcons hero Oshoala speaks for the first time after a match-winning goal against Zambia