Arteta gives Arsenal fans hope amidst Vinicius, Bruno rumours

Arsenal fans have been given a huge boost in their hopes of seeing more top talent come through the Emirates Stadium doors

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that more signings are on the way before the summer transfer window closes, fuelling speculation over the Gunners' reported interest in Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior and Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

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The Premier League champions have enjoyed a relatively quiet transfer window compared to rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but Arteta insists Arsenal are far from finished in the market.

Arteta promises more transfer activity

Speaking after Arsenal's impressive 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona, the Spaniard admitted the club expects further movement in the coming weeks as they look to strengthen their title-winning squad.

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"We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously," Arteta told reporters.

The Arsenal boss stressed that standing still is not an option if the club hopes to retain the Premier League crown and compete on multiple fronts next season.

"We want to get better like anybody else, and you just can see the transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing. We won't sit still and we are very ambitious with what we are doing."

Although Arteta refused to comment directly on reports linking Arsenal with Vinicius and Bruno Guimaraes, his comments have given supporters fresh optimism that another marquee signing could still arrive before the deadline.

Arsenal determined to evolve after title triumph

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Arteta believes constant improvement is essential despite guiding Arsenal to their first English top-flight title in 22 years.

"The margins are very small. Because we want to get better and the level is going to increase. We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team."

Arsenal have already strengthened key areas this summer, bringing in goalkeeper Illan Meslier and winger Christos Tzolis, while defender Piero Hincapie completed a permanent move after impressing during his loan spell last season.

However, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all spending heavily, Arsenal are expected to remain active in the market as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.