WAFCON 2026: Beautiful Super Falcons star Alozie picked up for drug test after Zambia masterclass

Named Woman of the Match for her masterclass display against the Copper Queens, Alozie was forced to stay behind long after her teammates had departed the stadium. Here is what she said about the incident.

Nigeria’s super defender Michelle Alozie proved to be the ultimate saviour on Friday night, banishing the ghosts of the Super Falcons’ shocking opening-day defeat to Malawi.

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The fan-favourite star put on a defensive masterclass to help a resilient 10-woman Nigeria edge past Zambia 1-0, officially getting their WAFCON 2026 title defence back on track in Morocco.

Alozie’s exceptional work rate on the night for the Falcons earned her the official Woman of the Match award.

Her elite performance was so intense that it caught the immediate attention of tournament officials.

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Michelle Alozie with the Woman of the match award.

Following the final whistle, the beautiful defender was instantly selected for a mandatory anti-doping test, forcing her to remain trapped at the stadium long after the rest of the Super Falcons squad had boarded the team bus and departed.

Alozie Confirms the Testing Drama Online

Taking to a video on Instagram, Nigerian journalist Isemuan questioned the dramatic situation, asking if she was called for the test.

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”That's true,” she said, confirming with a smile that she had indeed been pulled aside by medical officials to complete the rigorous anti-doping protocols due to her high-energy display.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) could not hide their admiration for the Nigerian icon either, taking to social media to officially describe Alozie's flawless display against the dangerous Copper Queens as: “Composed. Confident. Complete.”

With her drug test cleared and three vital points in the bag, Alozie and the Super Falcons have completely revived their continental campaign as they march toward the knockout stages.

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