'We're all focusing on the game' – Super Falcons star dispels TikTok criticism ahead of Zambia tie

Nigeria's Super Falcons have restated their focus ahead of their do-or-die WAFCON clash with Zambia

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has responded to the wave of criticism that followed Nigeria's shock defeat to Malawi, insisting the team has shut out the online noise ahead of a must-win clash against Zambia at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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The 10-time African champions head into the Group C encounter knowing another slip-up could leave their hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging by a thread.

Kanu dismisses online criticism and TikTok backlash

Nigeria came under intense scrutiny after suffering a stunning 3-2 defeat to WAFCON debutants Malawi, with some fans accusing the players of spending more time making TikTok videos than preparing for matches.

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However, Kanu revealed the squad has ignored the criticism and is concentrating solely on getting their campaign back on track, saying, "We always get criticised, sometimes negatively, and most of the time we always come back and still show what we know how to do best.”

"I don't think anyone on this team is, right now, looking at anything on the internet. I think we're all focusing on the next game."

The striker added that the players have done an excellent job of blocking out distractions despite understanding the disappointment felt by Nigerian supporters.

"We've done a really great job of not letting the noise affect the team, and we're sticking with that. We all are on the same page right now."

Super Falcons focused on beating Zambia

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Kanu also dismissed suggestions that Zambia's impressive recent group-stage record would have any bearing on the contest. "Every team is good, and I think it's important that we take every game seriously. It doesn't matter who we're playing," she said.

"It doesn't matter when they lost or when they haven't lost. We're focusing on just getting the points and doing what we are set out to do."

While acknowledging the quality of the Copper Queens, Kanu stressed that Nigeria respects every opponent but remains confident of securing victory.

She also appealed to Nigerians not to lose faith in the team despite the opening-day disappointment. "It's football. Things happen, but don't give up on us. We're still working to fix the things that we didn't do right in the last game. We'll make you proud. We just need all the support that we can get," she said.