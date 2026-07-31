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'Don't give up on us’ - Super Falcons star calls for support from Nigerians ahead of Zambia clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:42 - 31 July 2026
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Super Falcons star calls for support from Nigerians
Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has called for calm and continued support from fans, as they prepare for a vital 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia.
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Nigeria is looking to bounce back after a surprising 3-2 loss to Malawi in their Group C opener. 

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The defeat has put the defending champions under pressure, making their upcoming match a must-win scenario.

Despite the setback and subsequent criticism, Kanu affirmed that the squad's morale remains high and their focus is solely on securing a positive result against the Copper Queens.

Kanu ask Nigerians for support

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When asked if Zambia's impressive unbeaten streak in the group stage since 2018—a run that began after a loss to Nigeria—provided extra motivation, Kanu downplayed its significance.

"Every team is good, and I think it's important that we take every game seriously. It doesn't matter who we're playing," she told reporters in Morocco.

"Playing Zambia is another game, another challenge, another opportunity to be ourselves on the field."

Uchenna Kanu of Super Falcons | Imago
Uchenna Kanu of Super Falcons | Imago

"It doesn't matter when they last lost. We're focusing on just getting the points and doing what we are set out to do," she added.

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Kanu acknowledged Zambia's quality but expressed confidence in her team's ability to rise to the occasion.

"We respect them. Zambia is a good team, just like everyone else, and we're looking forward to that day. It's going to be a good game, and I'm excited," she stated.

In response to the backlash from some supporters following the Malawi defeat, the forward urged fans not to lose faith in the team.

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"It's football, you know. Things happen, but don't give up on us," Kanu appealed. "We're still working to fix the things that we didn't do right in the last game. We ask for everyone's support moving into the Zambia game."

"We always get criticised," Kanu admitted. "Sometimes negatively, but most of the time we always come back and show what we know how to do best. 

“I don't think anyone on this team is looking at anything on the internet right now. We're all focusing on the next game."

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