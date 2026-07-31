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‘I'm proud to have set the record’ - Olise reflects on bittersweet World Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:37 - 31 July 2026
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Olise reflects on bittersweet World Cup
Bayern Munich star Michael Olise has described his 2026 World Cup experience with France as a "huge disappointment", despite setting an all-time tournament record for assists.
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France, widely tipped as a favourite, finished fourth after suffering key losses to Spain and England in the latter stages of the tournament. 

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Olise was a standout performer for Les Bleus, registering seven assists—the most ever by a single player in one World Cup. 

However, this historic achievement offered little comfort to the winger, who saw his team fail to achieve their target.

Olise speaks about World Cup heartbreak and record

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The 24-year-old playmaker admitted his personal milestone was overshadowed by the team's failure to secure the trophy.

In a post on his Instagram account, Olise shared his conflicting feelings about the campaign's conclusion.

Michael Olise || imago
Michael Olise || imago

"Not being able to take the trophy home is a huge disappointment. This is not how we had imagined the end of this World Cup at the beginning of the tournament," he wrote.

"Wearing the French national team jersey at a World Cup has always been a dream come true for me – and it always will be. 

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“Even though we couldn't win the trophy, I'm proud to have set the record for the most assists in the history of a World Cup."

"Above all, I would much rather be here to say that we won the World Cup together – with my teammates, the staff, the coaches and all the fans of the French national team."

With his World Cup duties now complete, Olise will take a summer break before returning to Bayern Munich for pre-season training. 

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The French international is expected to be a central figure in manager Vincent Kompany's plans as the German club prepares for the upcoming season.

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‘I'm proud to have set the record’ - Olise reflects on bittersweet World Cup