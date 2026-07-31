‘I wanted the best deal for Newcastle’ - Tonali explains reason for Tottenham move

Sandro Tonali has shed light on his blockbuster £100 million transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, revealing that his priority was to ensure his former club, Newcastle United, received a lucrative fee.

This summer, Tonali completed a staggering £100 million switch to Tottenham after several rejections, ending his three-year tenure at St James' Park.

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The 26-year-old Italy international sought a new challenge under De Zerbi, particularly as news emerged that Eddie Howe was leaving the Magpies.

Tonali stressed his personal commitment to ensuring Newcastle were well compensated for his exit.

Tonali speaks on his move to Tottenham

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The Italian midfielder also explained how a compelling conversation with new Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi convinced him that North London was the ideal destination for his career and family.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in Sydney, Tonali emphasised his gratitude to his former club. "The first thing was to get the best deal for Newcastle," he stated.

Tonali in action for his new team, Tottenham || imago

"I met there some of the best people for football. They love football. They live for football. When I decided to move, I said to my agent and to Ross Wilson that I wanted the best deal for Newcastle because they deserve everything."

He acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the sport, adding, "This is football. Sometimes you have to understand how everything can change in your life in five minutes."

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Tonali also noted that Newcastle's £100 million valuation effectively priced him out of a return to Serie A, as Italian clubs could not meet the financial demands.

"It was impossible for the money," he said. "England was our solution and we found the best solution in England for me, for my career, for my football, for my happiness, for my family.