'If you don't want to stay, leave' - Tottenham coach sends message to players

Tottenham Hotspur manager has made it clear that players who are unwilling to commit fully to the club should seek a move elsewhere.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has issued a firm warning to members of his squad, insisting that any player unwilling to commit fully to the club is free to leave during the summer transfer window.

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Roberto De Zerbi.|imago

The Italian tactician, who guided Spurs away from relegation danger last season, is reshaping the squad ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign with several high-profile arrivals and expected departures.

De Zerbi demands full commitment

Speaking about his expectations, De Zerbi stressed that every player must be proud to wear the Tottenham shirt and fully committed to the club's ambitions.

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He said, "I was very clear at the start of my time in Tottenham. I said, 'Whoever doesn't want to stay in Tottenham? Who is not happy, and is not proud to stay here, has to leave.'"

The former Brighton manager emphasised that motivation is essential for success, insisting only players fully invested in the project will remain part of his plans.

He added, "I want the players to be proud and happy to stay here, to go onto the pitch in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a big motivation. Because now in football, if you think about the World Cup, motivation makes the difference. The motivation is to be happy to stay in one team."

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Tottenham have been among the busiest clubs in the transfer market as De Zerbi looks to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

The North London club has reportedly spent around £237 million on the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali, and Mateus Fernandes, while also strengthening the squad with the free-transfer signings of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Tottenham have already begun preparations for the new season with a 1-0 victory over MK Dons in their opening preseason fixture.

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