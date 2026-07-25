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Transfers: Enzo Maresca targets £54m Chelsea star for Man City

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:36 - 25 July 2026
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Manchester City have identified a Chelsea star as their next target as Enzo Maresca continues to shape his squad.
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Manchester City are considering a move for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as they prepare for the potential departure of Rodri to Real Madrid.

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Maresca has already seen his new squad strengthened by the arrival of midfielder Elliot Anderson in a British record £116 million transfer from Nottingham Forest.

However, City remain active in the market for a new winger as negotiations continue with Tottenham Hotspur over the sale of Savinho

Pedro Neto in action for Chelsea: (Credit to Getty Image)
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According to reports, Neto features prominently on City’s shortlist. Maresca maintains a good working relationship with the Portugal international following their time together at Stamford Bridge before Maresca left the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are stepping up efforts to sign Rodri.

The 30-year-old midfielder is set to miss the start of the Premier League campaign to undergo back surgery.

"Now, surgery on Monday. Then he needs a holiday, he needs to rest and recover, and then he will be back with us," Maresca said during his inaugural City press conference.

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"Around big players there are always speculations, so I am not worried about that. I think it is normal, also because Spain won the World Cup and because he is one of the best players. Every manager wants to have Rodri because he is a top player."

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