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Transfer News: Arsenal make move for Vinicius Jr after losing to Rogers to Chelsea

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:24 - 25 July 2026
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Arsenal make move for Vinicius Jr
Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, with the Premier League club considering a move if the Brazilian does not sign a new contract with the Spanish giants.
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The 26-year-old forward has been a prominent name on a list of potential targets for Arsenal as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

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The Brazilian star showcased his talent at this summer's World Cup, scoring four goals in five appearances before Brazil's exit in the round of 16 against Norway. 

He also had a productive 2025-26 season for Real Madrid, netting 22 goals across all competitions.

Arsenal in for Vinicius

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According to reports from the Athletic, Arsenal are exploring a move for Vinicius, having lost out on Morgan Rogers' deal.

Rogers recently signed for Chelsea after the Gunners failed to match Aston Villa’s price valuation on the England international.

Vinicius in action for Real Madrid || Imago
Vinicius in action for Real Madrid || Imago

Following their failure to reach an agreement with Villa, they have begin plans for an alternative and have identified a Brazilian star as a good fit to the team

However, the club's interest is still in its preliminary stages, and there is no certainty that it will lead to a formal offer.

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While there have been no direct discussions between the two clubs, the prospect of signing Vinicius has reportedly received widespread approval within the Arsenal hierarchy.

Vinicius has entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu after eight seasons. Negotiations for an extension have yet to yield a breakthrough, creating uncertainty about his future.

Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO
Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO
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Real Madrid are unlikely to risk losing the prolific forward on a free transfer, particularly as he would be entitled to a substantial loyalty bonus if he remains at the club for the upcoming season.

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