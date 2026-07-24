Ex-Arsenal star explains why Alonso will succeed at Chelsea

Legendary French defender William Gallas backed Xabi Alonso to succeed at Chelsea.

Former defender William Gallas has backed newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso to lead a successful new era at Chelsea, urging patience from the fanbase as the Spaniard implements his vision.

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Alonso officially began his role at Stamford Bridge on July 1, 2026, inheriting a squad that has struggled to meet expectations during recent campaigns.

William Gallas demands patience for new manager

The 48-year-old Frenchman understands the immense pressure of delivering silverware in West London. Gallas won two Premier League titles (2004/05 and 2005/06) during his five-year stint with Chelsea between 2001 and 2006.

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Despite the recent influx of talent, the former defender stressed that instant results are highly unlikely.

"I think Alonso can be very important for them because now, okay, you’ve got some good players, but it doesn’t mean you will get the results straight away," Gallas explained, per GFFN.

"You need to get that manager who can fix everything and give confidence to your players to play the best football and to be ready once the season starts," he added.

Michael Essien celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win in 2006 (Credit: Imago)

Xabi Alonso faces major rebuilding task

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The London club have backed their new manager in the summer transfer window to fix the glaring issues from previous seasons.

Chelsea recently finalised a massive £52 million deal for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, adding to the blockbuster arrival of forward Morgan Rogers.

However, Gallas noted that integrating these fresh faces into a completely different tactical setup will present an immediate hurdle for the incoming boss.

"So now he has got the president to explain what he wants from his players," Gallas noted, referring to the internal club structure.

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"Don’t forget, he will start the season with a disadvantage point because it’s a lot of new players, a new coach, a new system," Gallas stated. "So normally it will take time, you know, to see the best of Chelsea."

Chelsea bank on proven pedigree

Despite the anticipated growing pains, Gallas is confident that the club have hired the right person to restore their former glory.

"I think Alonso is a very important person who can fix and make the team ready and to give Chelsea the opportunity to come back to the level we expect them to be," the Frenchman concluded.

The optimism surrounding the appointment stems from the manager's incredible recent achievements in Germany.

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