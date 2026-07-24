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LaLiga: How Europa League kings turned this Super Eagles star into massive N18.74bn profit machine in 18 months

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:23 - 24 July 2026
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Here is the inside story of how the Spanish giants turned Super Eagles forward Akor Adams into a financial win before shipping him to Serie A.
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When LaLiga outfit Sevilla FC quietly snapped up Akor Adams from French club Montpellier in January 2025 for a bargain €5m, rivals barely batted an eye. 

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18 months, 37 appearances, and 10 goals later, the seven-time UEFA Europa League winners have cashed in on the Super Eagles striker for a staggering €17m plus add-ons.

For a club navigating La Liga’s strict financial fair play rules, generating a net €12m profit on a single player in under two years is nothing short of a masterclass.

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So, how did LaLiga side Sevilla pull off another classic piece of transfer business?

1. Scouting the Market Anomaly

Sevilla’s recruitment team identified Adams as an undervalued power-forward in Ligue 1. 

Akor Adams || Imago
Akor Adams || Imago
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His physical metrics, aerial dominance, and pressing intensity made him tailor-made for La Liga's physical encounters, allowing him to adapt without needing an adjustment period.

2. Strategic Positioning & International Exposure

By putting Adams straight into the starting XI, Sevilla gave the Nigerian the exact platform he needed to earn his senior Super Eagles call-up. 

His starring role in Nigeria's AFCON 2025 campaign instantly inflated his international profile and market valuation across Europe.

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3. Financial Relief for La Liga Registration

The €12m profit provides Sevilla with vital breathing room under LaLiga's wage cap ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. 

Akor Adams has to keep his LaLiga MVP dream alive.
Akor Adams

Instead of being forced into selling core academy talent, the club converted a short-term sporting investment into immediate liquidity.

While some fans, especially Nigerians, are still shocked and surprised by the sudden sale to Serie A newcomers Venezia FC, inside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, the operation will be celebrated as a flawless execution of the club's famous sell-high model.

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