2 options available for 26-cap Super Eagles star ahead in summer transfer market

A Super Eagles midfielder has two viable offers on the table for the summer transfer window.

Nigerian international Raphael Onyedika is reportedly mulling over two contrasting transfer offers as he pushes for an exit from Club Brugge this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old midfielder has attracted strong concrete interest from both German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Raphael Onyedika weighs two transfer options

According to reports, the Saudi Pro League option presents astronomical financial rewards. Al Ittihad are reportedly willing to offer double the wages proposed by Frankfurt and can comfortably meet the financial demands set by his current club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Eintracht Frankfurt deal provides the midfielder with a coveted opportunity to continue playing and developing in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Onyedika has reportedly already accepted the personal wage terms proposed by the German side, but the clubs remain in negotiations over a final transfer fee

Club Brugge push for contract extension

Despite the advanced interest from abroad, the Belgian champions are still hoping to retain their star midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Club Brugge recently presented Onyedika with a formal contract extension offer, as he has just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

The 25-year-old has refused to sign the renewal, confirming his desire to secure a move before the end of the transfer window.

Raphael Onyedika shone for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025 | IMAGO

Onyedika joined Club Brugge from Danish side FC Midtjylland in the summer of 2022. He has established a successful legacy in Belgium, securing four major domestic trophies.

The midfielder has won two Belgian Pro League titles (2023/24 and 2025/26), one Belgian Cup, and one Belgian Super Cup (2024).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onyedika maintains professional conduct in Rennes

Despite his clear desire to leave the club, the Nigerian international is avoiding any training ground strikes or disruptive behaviour.

According to Belgian outlet VoetbalNieuws, Onyedika is still behaving in a professional manner. The midfielder recently joined up with the rest of the Club Brugge squad for their pre-season training camp in Rennes, France.