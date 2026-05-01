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Raphael Onyedika price set as Club Brugge prepare for summer exit

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:32 - 01 May 2026
Onyedika missed Club Brugge's second leg tie || imago
Onyedika missed Club Brugge's second leg tie || imago
Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika is reportedly on his way out of the club this summer.
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Club Brugge have reportedly been working for some time to convince Raphael Onyedika to sign a new contract, but the Nigerian midfielder has so far refused to commit his future to the Belgian champions.

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The 25-year-old has put contract extension talks on hold as he eyes a move to a bigger league this summer.

Onyedika set for Club Brugge exit

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According to Belgian outlets, Onyedika's name has been circulating across Europe throughout the season and now features on scouting lists at several clubs.

Valerie Van Avermaet, Club Brugge reporter for Het Nieuwsblad, reports that Onyedika is considered a near-certain departure this summer.

The report further states that the midfielder will leave “with almost certainty.”

“Quoting a fee remains difficult and depends on the market, but it’s clear that Club Brugge won’t let him go for less than €15 million and is aiming for the top price,” Het Laatste Nieuws reported.

Onyedika still has until June 2027 on his current deal, but his desire for a move to a bigger league has left Club Brugge in a difficult position.

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The club has already lined up potential replacements in midfield, having signed Ludovit Reis from Hamburger SV last summer, while Aleksandar Stankovic also possesses the profile to step in.

Onyedika has made 22 league appearances for Club Brugge this season, and was vital as Nigeria finished third at AFCON 2025.

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