‘That's happened to Salah, and van Dijk’ - Rooney claims age has affected Liverpool stars

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed the reason for the decline of Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool came into the 2025/2026 Premier League season as the favourite to win the league title after their escapade the previous campaign.

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However, they have failed to live up to expectations, with the likes of Salah and Van Dijk not having enough impact on the team.

Their performances have led to criticism this season, leading to Salah’s imminent departure at the end of the campaign.

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Rooney speaks on Salah and Van Dijk’s decline

Rooney has offered his analysis of Liverpool's inconsistent form this season, pointing to the performances of key stars Virgil van Dijk, 34, and Mohamed Salah, 33.

Wayne Rooney || Imago

"The hardest thing for a player is realising you're no longer at the level you once were," Rooney reflected, drawing on his own career.

“He recalled his final days at Manchester United in 2016 following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "I wasn't playing anymore, but I still wanted to play, so I moved on. I accepted it."

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Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star || Imago

While Salah is widely tipped to depart Anfield this summer, mirroring Rooney's own return to Everton, club captain Van Dijk is expected to remain.

However, Rooney issued a stark assessment of the pair. "I've been saying this since the start of the season: age takes its toll and eventually your legs give out," he stated.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk || Imago

"I think that's happened to Salah, and van Dijk isn't the same player either. But they are the leaders in the dressing room, which makes it hard for others to step up."

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