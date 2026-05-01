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Lewandowski to Man United? Transfer twist as Barcelona contract talks stall

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:59 - 01 May 2026
Manchester United are monitoring Robert Lewandowski amid uncertainty over his Barcelona future
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Manchester United are reportedly exploring a potential move for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski as they aim to add experience and firepower to their attacking lineup ahead of the new season.

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The Polish international, currently playing for Barcelona, is approaching the end of his contract, which expires in June.

Contract Decision Looms

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According to reports from Marca, Lewandowski faces a crucial decision regarding his future. Barcelona are said to have offered the striker a new deal on reduced wages.

Despite his age, he turns 38 this summer, Lewandowski continues to perform at a high level.

This season, he has registered 17 goals and four assists in 41 appearances. Over the course of his career, he has scored an astonishing 716 goals in 1,029 matches.

United Monitoring Situation

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Reports from The Mirror indicate that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation and could make a move, particularly if Lewandowski becomes available on a free transfer.

This would not be the first time Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The striker previously revealed that he nearly joined United during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

“To Manchester United I decided and said yes. I wanted to join Manchester United, to see Alex Ferguson, but Dortmund could not sell me,” he told BBC Sport.

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