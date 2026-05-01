Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray tell Barcelona, Arsenal how much to pay for Super Eagles star

Galatasaray have reportedly set a huge asking price for in-demand Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

Galatasaray have reportedly slapped a massive €150 million price tag on Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen, as the battle for his signature reaches a fever pitch ahead of the summer transfer window.

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The 27-year-old forward has been a revelation in Türkey, and his explosive form has reignited interest from the world’s most powerful clubs.

Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

Osimhen’s future has become the central talking point of the upcoming market.

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Galatasaray slam massive asking price on Osimhen

According to a report by Spanish outlet Diario AS, Galatasaray’s management is determined to hold out for a premium fee, valuing the striker at €150 million, a figure that would rank among the highest transfer fees in football history.

The report indicates that La Liga rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are leading the chase, with both clubs looking to bolster their attacking options with a proven, world-class goalscorer.

However, the interest doesn't stop in Spain; Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Liverpool, along with Italian giants Juventus, are all reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

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Osimhen’s valuation is backed by a staggering statistical return this season.