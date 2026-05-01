Arsenal star Declan Rice facing UEFA ban ahead of Atletico Madrid second-leg

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is at risk of a UEFA disciplinary sanction ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Declan Rice could face a ban after criticising referee Danny Makkelie following Arsenal’s controversial 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

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Rice suggested that the hostile Atletico fans “provoked” the officials and influenced the decision to overturn a late penalty awarded to Eberechi Eze.

“I think the fans provoked the decision and changed the ref’s mind,” Rice said.

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“The second one on Ebs is a clear penalty. I don’t understand how it wasn’t given.”

Why UEFA could ban Declan Rice for referee comments

According to The Times, UEFA are expected to review Rice’s comments once referee Makkelie submits his official match report.

The governing body will assess whether the remarks question the integrity of the match officials.

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While Rice is currently expected to be available for the return leg at the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday, any swift punishment could rule him out of the crucial tie, and potentially the final if Arsenal progress.

This is not the first time Rice has found himself in hot water with European authorities. He received a two-match ban in 2022 while at West Ham for criticising officials after a Europa League semi-final.

The incident has added further tension to an already fiery semi-final, with Mikel Arteta also furious at the VAR decision in Madrid.