Miami GP: Lily Muni He labelled “embarrassing” over 'Women in F1' dinner that featured only WAGs

The Chinese golfer has come under fire following an event she hosted ahead of the Miami race weekend.

Professional golfer Lily Muni He has found herself at the centre of online debate after co-hosting a private dinner ahead of the Miami Grand Prix that some fans have called contradictory and "embarrassing".

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The 26-year-old fiancée of Williams Racing Formula 1 driver Alex Albon co-hosted the pre-race event alongside Apple TV and Beats, bringing together some of the women inside the world of F1 — creators, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends of athletes).

Lily Muni He hosted a private dinner ahead of the Miami Grand Prix | Instagram/@offball

The 13-course omakase dinner, prepared by Chef Wei Chen of OMAWEI, counted Kelly Piquet, Margarida Corceiro, Carmen Mundt, and Rebecca Donaldson among its confirmed attendees, partners of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell and Carlos Sainz, respectively.

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(L) Carmen Mundt, girlfriend of Mercedes driver George Russell and Rebecca Donaldson, partner of Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz | Instagram/@offball

(L) Kelly Piquet, girlfriend of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Magui Corceiro, partner of defending world champion and McLaren driver Lando Norris | Instagram/@offball

Lily Muni Hi criticised on social media over guest list

However, her high-profile guest list drew swift criticism online. A post on X from fan account @ricciardosbabe — which accumulated 57,000 views and over 3,300 likes — argued that a professional female athlete competing in a male-dominated sport should understand the value of representation better than most.

You’d think someone like Lily Muni He, as a professional athlete in a male dominated field, would understand how important representation is. Hosting a ‘women in F1’ dinner for wags instead of women who actually work in the F1/motorsport world is sad and kinda embarrassing ngl — Mia³ (@ricciardosbabe) May 1, 2026

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The post said hosting a women-in-F1 dinner “for WAGs instead of women who actually work in the F1/motorsport world is sad and kinda embarrassing.”

The criticism cut sharper given Muni He’s own standing. As a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour engaged to an active F1 driver, she occupies an unusual dual identity in the paddock, both a WAG and a professional athlete in her own right – which made the framing of the event a point of particular scrutiny for those who felt the invite list told a different story

Lily Muni Hi | Instagram

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He | Getty

Not all responses echoed the criticism. Several replies pushed back, with one commenter noting that Muni He never explicitly branded the dinner as a women-in-motorsport initiative and that the event description itself had listed WAGs as part of the intended audience alongside creators and entrepreneurs.

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One user responded: "lol it’s not her job, isn’t this just hosting dinner for friends, what’s embarrassing is your performative wokeness"

Another wrote: "Well she never said it was a women in f1 dinner so maybe don’t jump to blaming a single woman like this it’s not exactly helpful for the cause of women."

The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2026 takes place this weekend at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, with the race itself scheduled for Sunday, May 3.