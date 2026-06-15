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2026 FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde make Africa proud, set new record against Spain

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:24 - 15 June 2026
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Cape Verde set new record against Spain
Cape Verde have etched their names in FIFA history books following their remarkable draw against Spain in their opening game.
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The African side opened their first FIFA World Cup campaign, holding the Euro 2024 winners to a 0-0 draw in Group H.

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Spain entered the game as heavy favourites and sought to establish control from the opening whistle. 

Yet, the Cape Verdeans remained resilient, successfully repelling every Spanish attempt to break the deadlock despite the early pressure they faced.

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Cape Verde set a record

Cape Verde set a new record during their draw against La Roja, showing a defensive structure to deny the Spanish side.

According to Optajoe, “Spain had 74% possession, but Cabo Verde conceded just one foul in this match – the fewest by any team in a FIFA World Cup match on record since 1966.”

In a remarkable display of clean but resilient defending, Cape Verde conceded only a single foul during the entire match.

Cape Verde players celebrating their draw against Spain || imago
Cape Verde players celebrating their draw against Spain || imago
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Despite Spain's dominance in the game, they were denied the opportunity to get the ball into the net.

The 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was able to keep a clean sheet, making seven saves, and was awarded the Man of the Match award.

The Blue Sharks also became the third African team in the 2026 World Cup to get a point in their group after Morocco and Ivory Coast.

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