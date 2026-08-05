Samuel Eto’o: CAF overturn four-match ban, ₦27m fine for African football legend

Samuel Eto'o Accused of Blocking In-Form Striker From AFCON 2025 Squad to Protect His Goal Record

Samuel Eto'o Accused of Blocking In-Form Striker From AFCON 2025 Squad to Protect His Goal Record

FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o has had his four-game ban overturned by CAF

Cameroon football icon Samuel Eto'o has won a major legal victory after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the sanctions previously imposed on him.

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The FECAFOOT president had been handed a four-match stadium ban and a $20,000 fine, worth roughly ₦27 million, but CAF's Appeals Committee has now cancelled the punishment with immediate effect.

CAF clears Eto'o after successful appeal

Eto'o was sanctioned following misconduct charges arising from Cameroon's clash with Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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CAF's Disciplinary Board had ruled that the former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker breached the governing body's regulations relating to sportsmanship and integrity, leading to a four-match touchline ban and the financial penalty.

However, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) appealed the decision, insisting that Eto'o had been unfairly punished and backing its president throughout the disciplinary process.

CAF's Appeals Committee has now ruled in Eto'o's favour, overturning both the suspension and the fine, while cancelling all associated legal consequences with immediate effect.

FECAFOOT welcomes verdict

Following the ruling, FECAFOOT hailed the outcome as a victory for justice and expressed satisfaction with the independence of CAF's judicial process.

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The federation praised the Appeals Committee for reviewing the case and reaching what it described as a fair decision after examining the evidence.

The verdict represents a significant boost for Eto'o, one of Africa's greatest-ever footballers, who has remained a central figure in Cameroonian football since becoming FECAFOOT president.