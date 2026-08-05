Super Eagles star Moffi in demand as six-time Bundesliga champions come calling

Nigeria's 2026 Unity Cup hero Terem Moffi is on the radar of German giants

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi could be set for a fresh start in Germany, with six-time Bundesliga champions Hamburger SV emerging as the latest club interested in signing the Nigerian forward.

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The 27-year-old is expected to leave OGC Nice before the close of the transfer window after falling out of favour at the French club, with a move to the Bundesliga now gathering momentum.

Hamburg eye Moffi after Nice exit

Moffi has endured a difficult period since suffering a cruciate ligament injury that disrupted his impressive spell at Nice.

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Although he returned to action last season, the striker was unable to prevent the club's dramatic decline as Nice finished 16th in Ligue 1 and only secured survival through the relegation playoffs.

The club's poor campaign also saw tensions rise between supporters and players, with Moffi among those targeted by angry fans. His relationship with Nice deteriorated further after an unsuccessful loan spell at Porto, where the Portuguese giants opted against making his move permanent.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Nice have reportedly informed the Nigerian that he will not feature for the club again, paving the way for a summer exit.

Bundesliga switch could revive Super Eagles striker

After being linked with Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce, as well as Hamburg earlier in the window, fresh reports from Germany claim Hamburger SV are stepping up their pursuit of the Super Eagles forward.

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The six-time Bundesliga champions struggled in front of goal last season, finishing 13th and ending the campaign as one of the division's lowest-scoring sides.

Moffi's physical presence, aerial ability and hold-up play make him an attractive option as Hamburg seek more firepower for the 2026/27 campaign.