‘He will surely be transferred elsewhere’ - Nice sporting director reveals plan to dispose Moff

OGC Nice sporting director Roger Ricort has provided a clear update on the future of Nigerian striker Terem Moffi, confirming the player is set to leave the club this summer.

Moffi is one of several Nigerian internationals expected to find a new club before the start of the season.

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His relationship with OGC Nice soured last November after he and his teammates were confronted by angry fans following a loss to Ligue 1 rivals Lorient during a poor run of form.

Despite public condemnation of the incident from club officials and French football authorities, Moffi reportedly decided his time at the club was over and did not feature for them again.

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Ricort set to sell Moffi

During the January transfer window, he secured a six-month loan move to FC Porto, seeking regular playing time.

Following his departure, OGC Nice co-president Maurice Cohen stated that the striker would not play for the club again, even with a year remaining on his contract.

Moffi's time at Porto, under his former coach Francesco Farioli, did not go as planned. He struggled for consistent minutes, ending the season with two goals and one assist in 15 appearances.

Terem Moffi || Imago

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Though he did win his first career trophy with the Portuguese club. Ultimately, Porto declined the option to make his transfer permanent.

Speaking about Moffi's return, Ricort made it clear that the striker is still on the transfer list and is expected to be sold.

"He is on the list of players we want to leave. He will surely be transferred elsewhere," Ricort stated, as reported by GFFN.

Terem Moffi during his loan spell at Porto || imago

"We don’t necessarily respect the man, but we will respect the player. At the moment, he knows that he won’t be able to play for Nice anymore, either."

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"I think that would show a lack of respect to our supporters, but so long as he is here, we will try and be proper with him and his agents. When he finds a club, we will shake hands and wish each other good luck."