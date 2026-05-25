Advertisement

‘There’s no pressure at all’ - Moffi claims Super Eagles invited players are ready for Unity Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:02 - 25 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Moffi claims Super Eagles invited players are ready
Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has voiced his support for the inclusion of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players in the national team as they prepare for the upcoming Unity Cup.
Advertisement

The Nigerian squad has assembled in London, with 19 players already participating in training sessions under head coach Eric Chelle. 

Advertisement

For the tournament, Chelle has called up seven players from the domestic league, selecting talent from clubs such as Shooting Stars, Ikorodu City, Rivers United, and league champions Enugu Rangers. 

This marks the second time under Chelle's leadership that the squad features a significant number of both Europe-based and home-based players.

Advertisement

Moffi confident ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Moffi, a key figure in the squad with 19 international caps, commented on the performance of the newly invited domestic players.

"The boys have put in top-quality sessions. We’re proud to be here and happy to represent the country," Moffi told journalist Austin Okon-Akpan. "We are looking forward to the upcoming sessions and the matches."

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi | Imago
Nigeria forward Terem Moffi | Imago

"As for the boys from the domestic league, they’ve been excellent. We could see their quality from the very first minute. 

Advertisement

“This is exactly what the Super Eagles need—a healthy mix of foreign and home-based talent. We love it. “There’s no pressure at all; we are just happy to be here, play football, enjoy ourselves, and win games." 

Moffi, Ogbu, Yusuf, others join preparations || X
Moffi, Ogbu, Yusuf, others join preparations || X

Nigeria is set to begin its Unity Cup campaign against Zimbabwe, a team they have faced recently. 

The two nations were drawn in the same 2026 World Cup qualifying group, where both matches ended in draws despite Nigeria being the favourites.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Argentina at the 2026 World Cup: Can Messi's Last Dance End With Back-to-Back Titles?
Betting
25.05.2026
Argentina at the 2026 World Cup: Can Messi's Last Dance End With Back-to-Back Titles?
Fernandes fires back at club legend Roy Keane
Premier League
25.05.2026
‘I don't like when people lie’ - Fernandes fires back at club legend Roy Keane following criticism
Guardiola reveals advice he will give his successor
Premier League
25.05.2026
‘I will call him’ - Guardiola reveals advice he will give his successor at Man City
Chelle demands "attitude and fight"
Football
25.05.2026
Chelle demands "attitude and fight" from new-look Super Eagles squad
Remo Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Time and where to watch CAF Champions League cracker LIVE
Football
25.05.2026
NPFL: Remo Stars join EXCLUSIVE Nigerian list after relegation
‘I wish i was there' — Super Eagles star Oputa breaks silence on missing Rangers’ historic title win & wild Lagos celebrations
Football
25.05.2026
‘I wish i was there' — Super Eagles star Oputa breaks silence on missing Rangers’ historic title win & wild Lagos celebrations