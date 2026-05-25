‘There’s no pressure at all’ - Moffi claims Super Eagles invited players are ready for Unity Cup

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi has voiced his support for the inclusion of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players in the national team as they prepare for the upcoming Unity Cup.

The Nigerian squad has assembled in London, with 19 players already participating in training sessions under head coach Eric Chelle.

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For the tournament, Chelle has called up seven players from the domestic league, selecting talent from clubs such as Shooting Stars, Ikorodu City, Rivers United, and league champions Enugu Rangers.

This marks the second time under Chelle's leadership that the squad features a significant number of both Europe-based and home-based players.

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Moffi confident ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Moffi, a key figure in the squad with 19 international caps, commented on the performance of the newly invited domestic players.

"The boys have put in top-quality sessions. We’re proud to be here and happy to represent the country," Moffi told journalist Austin Okon-Akpan. "We are looking forward to the upcoming sessions and the matches."

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi | Imago

"As for the boys from the domestic league, they’ve been excellent. We could see their quality from the very first minute.

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“This is exactly what the Super Eagles need—a healthy mix of foreign and home-based talent. We love it. “There’s no pressure at all; we are just happy to be here, play football, enjoy ourselves, and win games."

Moffi, Ogbu, Yusuf, others join preparations || X

Nigeria is set to begin its Unity Cup campaign against Zimbabwe, a team they have faced recently.