Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Ikorodu City star set for Super Eagles debut against the Warriors in possible lineup

Ikorodu City star Michael Atata tipped to start for Super Eagles vs Zimbabwe in possible lineup

Super Eagles goalkeeper hopeful Michael Atata could be handed a dream debut when Nigeria faces Zimbabwe in the semi-final of the Unity Cup tournament.

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The Ikorodu City shot-stopper might be in line to feature in the starting lineup as the Super Eagles begin their title defence in the four-nation competition scheduled to run from May 26 to May 30.

Nigeria will open their campaign against Zimbabwe, while the other semi-final fixture will see Jamaica take on India.

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Nigeria heads into the tournament aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the setback, the Super Eagles enjoyed a relatively solid Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier in the year, finishing third after narrowly losing in the semi-finals and later edging Egypt in the third-place playoff.

The team also recorded encouraging results in recent friendlies, including a 2-1 victory over Iran and a 2-2 draw against Jordan.

Key players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and Frank Onyeka are expected to play important roles against Zimbabwe.

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Atata in line for surprise start

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) goalkeeper recorded 16 clean sheets for Ikorodu City at the just concluded season.

Michael Atata finished the 2025/26 #NPFL season as the league’s top goalkeeper after keeping 16 clean sheets.



The shot-stopper ended the campaign one clean sheet ahead of Lucky Jimoh, who recorded 15, underlining his consistency and importance throughout the season.



Atata’s pe pic.twitter.com/YgiQqI0OS9 — REIGNS SOCCER AGENCY 👑👑👑⚽️|AS ROMA | PORTUGAL (@reigns_soccer) May 25, 2026

Should he start, the young goalkeeper would earn his first senior appearance for the Super Eagles.

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The expected Nigerian lineup suggests head coach Eric Chelle could blend experienced internationals with emerging domestic talents as he continues to assess his squad ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Super Eagles possible lineup

Nigeria are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation: