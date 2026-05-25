Super Eagles camp - Moffi, Ogbu, Yusuf, others join preparations for Zimbabwe showdown

The Nigerian Super Eagles camp in London has welcomed midfielder Alhassan Yusuf and defender Igoh Ogbu, raising the number of players to 19 as the team ramps up preparations for the 2026 Unity Cup.

The Super Eagles are set to compete in London for the 2026 Unity Cup, where they will take on the Warriors.

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Running from May 26 to May 30, this four-nation tournament includes India and Jamaica, with Nigeria participating as the reigning champions.

For Coach Chelle, this event is a vital component of his strategy to rebuild the squad in preparation for upcoming challenges, such as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Moffi and others join camp

Nigeria's preparations kicked off with an initial training session on Saturday evening, which featured 14 players.

The early arrivals included Junior Ayobami, Al Ameen Tijani, Michael Alata, Adeoye Aderemi, Oputa Chibueze, Igboke Obinna, Elias Ocholi, Tosin Oyedokun, Philip Otele, Arthur Okonkwo, Femi Azeez, Owen Oseni, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Terem Moffi.

The squad was later bolstered by the arrivals of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Chibuike Nwaiwu, and Rafiu Durosinmi, strengthening key positions before Yusuf and Ogbu joined the group.

Super Eagles players in training || Imago

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Several more high-profile players are still expected to report to camp, including Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Raphael Onyedika, Bruno Onyemaechi, Yira Sor, Akor Adams, Emmanuel Fernandez, and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

As defending Unity Cup champions, Nigeria will begin their title defence with a semifinal clash against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, in London.