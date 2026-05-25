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Former Nigeria U-20 star Rilwanu Sarki arrested in Abuja

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:02 - 25 May 2026
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Former U-20 star detained by Police at Abuja airport
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Rilwanu Haliru Sarki, a former Nigerian youth international and winger for Al Ain, has reportedly been arrested by security authorities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport following his arrival in Nigeria for the off-season break.

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According to reports, the operation involved officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service working in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

According to BSN, sources familiar with the situation disclosed that Sarki was intercepted shortly after disembarking from his flight at the Abuja airport before being handed over to police officers who were reportedly waiting at the terminal.

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Arrest linked to ongoing investigation

The footballer’s detention is believed to be tied to an ongoing criminal investigation said to have been active for more than a year.

Reports claim that Sarki had allegedly ignored several police invitations connected to the matter before he arrived in Nigeria. Authorities have yet to publicly disclose the exact nature of the investigation, although sources suggest the case may involve issues with broader international implications.

Sources indicate that the former youth star could be formally charged in court after the conclusion of investigations and other legal procedures.

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As of the time of filing this report, neither Sarki nor his representatives have released an official statement concerning the arrest or the allegations linked to the case.

Sarki gained recognition during his time with Nigeria’s youth national teams. The winger later secured a move to Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates, continuing his development abroad.

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