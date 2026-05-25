Former Nigeria U-20 star Rilwanu Sarki arrested in Abuja

Former U-20 star detained by Police at Abuja airport

Rilwanu Haliru Sarki, a former Nigerian youth international and winger for Al Ain, has reportedly been arrested by security authorities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport following his arrival in Nigeria for the off-season break.

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BREAKING!!!



Rilwanu Haliru Sarki arrested by Nigerian Police



News of the arrest of Rilwanu Haliru Sarki may come as a surprise to many football fans.



Rilwanu Haliru Sarki, a professional footballer with Al Ain Football Club in the UAE and a former Nigeria U-20 winger, was… pic.twitter.com/9wFxoo3YVG — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) May 25, 2026

According to reports, the operation involved officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service working in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

According to BSN, sources familiar with the situation disclosed that Sarki was intercepted shortly after disembarking from his flight at the Abuja airport before being handed over to police officers who were reportedly waiting at the terminal.

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Arrest linked to ongoing investigation

The footballer’s detention is believed to be tied to an ongoing criminal investigation said to have been active for more than a year.

Reports claim that Sarki had allegedly ignored several police invitations connected to the matter before he arrived in Nigeria. Authorities have yet to publicly disclose the exact nature of the investigation, although sources suggest the case may involve issues with broader international implications.

Sources indicate that the former youth star could be formally charged in court after the conclusion of investigations and other legal procedures.

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As of the time of filing this report, neither Sarki nor his representatives have released an official statement concerning the arrest or the allegations linked to the case.