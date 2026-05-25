‘It is about giving them a chance’ - Chelle claims Unity Cup is beyond winning a trophy

Eric Chelle also clarified that his primary objective for the Unity Cup extends beyond winning the trophy.

Defending champions Nigeria are set to compete in a four-team tournament alongside Jamaica and India, scheduled for May 26 to May 30.

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Chelle considers this event a vital component of his long-term rebuilding strategy, aimed at preparing for upcoming challenges such as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He sees the competition as a vital opportunity to assess new players and broaden the squad's depth.

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Chelle speaks on Unity Cup objective

The latest squad selection for the competition included numerous fresh faces, highlighting Chelle's focus on scouting rising stars ahead of crucial international matches.

"This is not a question of winning the trophy; this is about giving them a chance," Chelle explained.

"This is a big team, and the other motivation is that we want to find a player who can bring something new. They have to work."

Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago

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"If you want to do this kind of job, you have to start one or two years earlier. We have the AFCON qualifiers in September, so we are starting the job. If God says I’m the coach of the national team in September, the job will be good."

The 48-year-old coach concluded by acknowledging the unpredictable nature of football but affirmed his ambition to win every match.