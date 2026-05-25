‘We don't need to be scared’ - Chelle urges Super Eagles not to be intimidated by Zimbabwe

Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, has called on his players to be confident and not intimidated by Zimbabwe ahead of their upcoming Unity Cup semi-final, despite a frustrating previous encounter between the two nations.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Warriors in London as part of the 2026 Unity Cup.

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Chelle views it as a crucial step in his rebuilding efforts for future competitions, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria enters the four-team tournament, which also features Jamaica and India and runs from May 26 to May 30, as the defending champions.

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Chelle speaks on facing Zimbabwe

Reflecting on Nigeria's last match against Zimbabwe, Chelle insisted that the scoreline did not tell the full story of his team's performance.

"We couldn't beat Zimbabwe in Uyo, but if you watch the game again, you will see that we played 1-1, but the reality is that we had ten to fifteen chances to score a goal," Chelle told Proudly Austin.

"Of course, Zimbabwe is a good team, but we don't need to be scared of this team,” he concluded.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle names Unity Cup list. || Imago

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While acknowledging Zimbabwe's competitiveness, the Franco-Malian coach stressed that Nigeria should concentrate on its own strengths and execution rather than dwelling on the opposition.

"We come with our strengths and weaknesses, just like this team, and it will be a great game," he added.