'Congratulations' — Wrexham hail Arthur Okonkwo after blockbuster Super Eagles transfer

English Championship side Wrexham have sent a classy message to goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo after his international allegiance switch from England to Nigeria was officially green-lit.

Wrexham AFC have publicly celebrated Arthur Okonkwo’s first-ever international call-up to the Super Eagles squad.

The 24-year-old former Arsenal academy graduate officially committed to Nigeria after a year-long chase orchestrated by head coach Eric Chelle.

Okonkwo joins the 27-man squad in London this week as the team gears up to defend their four-nation Unity Cup title.

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English Championship side Wrexham AFC have sent a classy public message to their star goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo, after his high-profile international switch from England to Nigeria was officially green-lit by FIFA.

Okonkwo, who has been in truly world-class form for a Wrexham side that heartbreakingly missed out on the promotion playoffs this season, broke the internet earlier this week.

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The 24-year-old mountain of a shot-stopper was formally unveiled holding the green-and-white kit, proudly declaring, “It’s an honour to play for Nigeria!” as he linked up with the national team setup for the first time.

Wrexham’s Classy Salute

Immediately after Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle named Okonkwo in his latest squads, the Welsh club sprinted straight to their official Instagram account to give their No. 1 his flowers.

Arthur Okonkwo holding the Super Eagles kit.

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Posting a graphic of the towering goalkeeper, Wrexham captioned it with pure class:

“Congratulations to Arthur Okonkwo on receiving his first call up to the Nigeria squad ahead of the Unity Cup.”

The public salute shows just how highly respected the former Arsenal academy graduate is in the UK. Okonkwo earned his spot in the national team on the back of a relentless season, racking up 11 clean sheets in 44 appearances.

Arthur Okonkwo || X

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You can read the full breakdown of his breathtaking club form in our exclusive look at how Eric Chelle convinced Okonkwo to dump England following a quiet, year-long recruiting chase.

A Relatable Secret Revealed

While Wrexham and millions of online fans are loudly cheering on the move, the transfer has also produced some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments.

In an exclusive chat from the camp, the giant goalkeeper confessed that he kept the England snub incredibly tight-lipped, saying, “I haven’t even told my whole family yet!” after only calling his mother and father to deliver the news.

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The rest of his extended relatives are bound to find out this weekend when the tournament kicks off!

New Super Eagles goalkeeper Okonkwo

The London Battlefield: Meet Chelle’s New Army

Okonkwo isn’t the only fresh face looking to make a massive statement on European soil. He headlines a heavily experimental squad that features an incredible influx of new talent.

He doesn't arrive in an ordinary squad. Eric Chelle has assembled a Unity Cup group that includes 12 first-time call-ups, from NPFL standouts to European-based talents, signalling a clear intent to identify the next generation of Super Eagles before the bigger assignments in June come around.

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Eric Chelle is not joking around. || X

Nigeria face Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup semi-final on Tuesday, May 26, at The Valley, Charlton Athletic, with the final scheduled for May 30.

The Super Eagles arrive as reigning champions, having beaten Jamaica on penalties in last year's final, and Chelle will be eager to defend that title with fresh faces proving their worth under pressure.

Super Eagles will take part in the Unity Cup. || IMAGO / Shengolpixs