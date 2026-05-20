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Unity Cup: Where Is Stanley Nwabali? Fans question Eric Chelle over Stanley's omission

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:38 - 20 May 2026
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Stanley Nwabali was named Man of the Match against Egypt. (Photo Credit: CAF/X)
Stanley Nwabali (Photo Credit: CAF/X)
Fans questioned Eric Chelle over the omission of Stanley Nwabali
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The omission of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from Nigeria’s squad announcement has sparked widespread reactions among supporters, with many questioning head coach Eric Chelle over the decision.

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Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, unveiled the squad list for the Unity Cup and June international friendlies, but fans quickly noticed the absence of the first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has become a key player for Nigeria, particularly after his strong showing at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

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Clubless situation raises concerns

Nwabali is currently without a club after leaving Chippa United. Reports suggest the goalkeeper had hoped to secure a move elsewhere following his departure.

With Chelle reportedly prioritising players actively involved in competitive football, Nwabali’s lack of regular club action may have worked against him during the selection process.

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Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nwabali became one of Nigeria’s most admired goalkeepers after a series of standout displays for the Super Eagles.

Fans question Eric Chelle over Nwabali's omission

Many fans have questioned Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle over the decision to omit Nwabali.

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