Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google

Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google

Unity Cup: Where Is Stanley Nwabali? Fans question Eric Chelle over Stanley's omission

Fans questioned Eric Chelle over the omission of Stanley Nwabali

The omission of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from Nigeria’s squad announcement has sparked widespread reactions among supporters, with many questioning head coach Eric Chelle over the decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, unveiled the squad list for the Unity Cup and June international friendlies, but fans quickly noticed the absence of the first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has become a key player for Nigeria, particularly after his strong showing at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clubless situation raises concerns

Nwabali is currently without a club after leaving Chippa United. Reports suggest the goalkeeper had hoped to secure a move elsewhere following his departure.

With Chelle reportedly prioritising players actively involved in competitive football, Nwabali’s lack of regular club action may have worked against him during the selection process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nwabali became one of Nigeria’s most admired goalkeepers after a series of standout displays for the Super Eagles.

Fans question Eric Chelle over Nwabali's omission

Many fans have questioned Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle over the decision to omit Nwabali.

Nwabali not on the list? — BODI DIVINE (@Ikennamm) May 20, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The international friendly squad list make sense but where’s Nwabali — Dabs (@DabsWeb3) May 20, 2026

Una don start ruff play ba. Where our number goalkeeper Nwabali? Hehe! — Shimataver (@shimataver) May 20, 2026

I guess Nwabali isn’t there becos he has no club contract… dats sad

Phil Otele congrats 🙌🏾… Zilly Agrey street roots 🇳🇬 — Osi Ukala🛳🛳 (@OsiUkala) May 20, 2026

Nwabali messed up by leaving himself clubless. — Big Ace (@tivnande) May 20, 2026