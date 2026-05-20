Unity Cup: Where Is Stanley Nwabali? Fans question Eric Chelle over Stanley's omission
The omission of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from Nigeria’s squad announcement has sparked widespread reactions among supporters, with many questioning head coach Eric Chelle over the decision.
Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, unveiled the squad list for the Unity Cup and June international friendlies, but fans quickly noticed the absence of the first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.
Your #SuperEagles squads for the #2026UnityCup and June Friendlies 📋 pic.twitter.com/akoS3NlCoB— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 20, 2026
The 29-year-old goalkeeper has become a key player for Nigeria, particularly after his strong showing at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.
Clubless situation raises concerns
Nwabali is currently without a club after leaving Chippa United. Reports suggest the goalkeeper had hoped to secure a move elsewhere following his departure.
With Chelle reportedly prioritising players actively involved in competitive football, Nwabali’s lack of regular club action may have worked against him during the selection process.
Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nwabali became one of Nigeria’s most admired goalkeepers after a series of standout displays for the Super Eagles.
Fans question Eric Chelle over Nwabali's omission
Many fans have questioned Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle over the decision to omit Nwabali.
Nwabali not on the list?— BODI DIVINE (@Ikennamm) May 20, 2026
The international friendly squad list make sense but where’s Nwabali— Dabs (@DabsWeb3) May 20, 2026
Una don start ruff play ba. Where our number goalkeeper Nwabali? Hehe!— Shimataver (@shimataver) May 20, 2026
I guess Nwabali isn’t there becos he has no club contract… dats sad— Osi Ukala🛳🛳 (@OsiUkala) May 20, 2026
Phil Otele congrats 🙌🏾… Zilly Agrey street roots 🇳🇬
Nwabali messed up by leaving himself clubless.— Big Ace (@tivnande) May 20, 2026
Where's Nwabali or i no dey see well again— ekenefortunate (@ekenefortunate) May 20, 2026