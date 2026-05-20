Inés García sets the record straight on claims she dumped her handsome boyfriend for Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal and his rumoured new girlfriend were recently spotted together in Greece.

Spanish influencer Inés García has fiercely denied viral claims that she dumped her long-term boyfriend of five years to date Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, slamming internet trolls for manufacturing malicious relationship timelines.

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While fans on social media are busy spreading unverified theories hours after the holiday sightings in Greece, analysing the digital footprints of her direct clapback reveals a growing frustration with modern WAG narrative manipulation.

🎥 | Lamine Yamal with Inés García in Greece today. 🤩🇬🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/yvHXWueGtm — Access Yamal (@AccessYamal) May 19, 2026

Spain international Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Ines Garcia is Lamine Yamal's new girlfriend | Instagram

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3 deep realities behind Inés García’s denial

1. The 'Alex Padilla' echo chamber

Alex Padilla and Lamine Yamal | Credit: X

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The internet is completely obsessed with turning Lamine Yamal’s love life into a Hollywood movie script. Trolls have continued to ignore the facts, including the reality that Pulse Sports previously proved the cheating allegations levelled against Yamal's ex-girlfriend Alexandra Padilla were 100% false. This pattern has enabled the timeline to consistently build fake narratives, which end up sticking. Fans desperately want to view Inés García as Yamal's "revenge bounce-back", forcing both women to fight off completely invented relationship histories.

2. Dismantling the 'gold digger' tropes

Inés García is Lamine Yamal's reumoured new girlfriend | Instagram

The original rumour that Inés Garcia left a 'loyal, handsome partner of 5 years' the second a multi-millionaire footballer slid into her messages did not go viral because it was true. It went viral because it perfectly feeds internet anxieties about women and money. For years, the gold-digger trope has warped the essence of WAGs (wives and girlfriends of athletes) as established individuals who have careers outside of their partners. By directly lashing out at the claims, Inés isn't just defending her personal life. She is aggressively shutting down a highly toxic social media narrative that aims to reduce independent female creators to opportunists.

3. The 'scrubbed grid' claims

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Inés García | Instagram

This one is always the last resort for trolls when they see that their narratives aren't being bought on social media. They initially claimed her 5-year relationship existed simply because she wiped her Instagram archive right before the Greece trip. As we have actively tracked at Pulse, Garcia has not wiped her page despite the dating speculation. Cleaning your digital footprints can also serve as a mandatory PR safety move when entering the elite football spotlight, not necessarily an admission of a messy breakup. The internet tends to confuse basic privacy management with relationship guilt.

The real truth about what happened between Inés García and Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia are reportedly dating | Instagram

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The main accusation against Inés García, a 21-year-old Spanish influencer from Seville linked to Lamine Yamal, 18, is that she dumped or cheated on her previous boyfriend (rumoured to be a young man named Gonzalo Torres or a long-term partner of around 5 years) in order to get with Yamal.

The rumours started when fans noticed Yamal and Inés following each other on Instagram, liking posts, and subtle interactions. This escalated with sightings (dinner in Sitges, a helicopter ride in Barcelona, and now vacation in Greece). Social media users pointed to her recent positive comments (such as: “I love you babe”) on posts by a guy believed to be her ex/partner, suggesting she left him quickly after Yamal reportedly slid into her DMs.

Viral screenshot of Ines Garcia's Instagram exchange with a friend believed to be her ex

The accusations claim she was in a committed relationship and “chose” the young Barcelona star once he showed interest.

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Ines Garcia's response to fabricated claims

Inés García | Instagram

Inés García has publicly pushed back against these claims. She called the rumours “silly" and lashed out at people spreading the narrative that she left someone specifically for Yamal.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 19, she was quoted as having said in a recorded video: "I didn’t want to respond to this. At what point on Twitter or anywhere else was I in a relationship with my friend Gonzalo for five years? And that I’ve left him to be with someone else? It doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t have any consistency. We can all talk for the sake of talking but this is just silly. That’s all I will say. It doesn’t make any sense. If you’re going to paint any picture, then make it more consistent."

Inés García in Greece with Lamine Yamal| Instagram

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Inés García in Greece with Lamine Yamal| Instagram